‘Plethora’ of questions results in cross party group to look at future of additional support needs service

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A short-life working group will be set up to tackle issues surrounding delivery of additional support needs for pupils.

The move was unanimously agreed by councillors at a meeting of the education committee this week, following lengthy discussions.

Members were asked to approve an additional support needs (ASN) action plan to develop the service over the next 18 months, following a review.

However, councillors said they had so many questions on the service they needed a cross party working group to address concerns.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard felt committee members were not given enough time to explore issues around ASN.

She said: “I’m not sure we’re fully understanding the direction the service is taking.

“It will have a huge impact on the council’s financial position, as well as the importance of getting the service right for the sake of the wellbeing of our pupils, parents and carers, and our staff.

“At the moment we’re given reports that ask us to note progress and agree further reports.

‘Vital’

“We’re not – in my opinion – given the opportunity to have a say on the service’s strategic direction.”

She proposed establishing a short-life working group so members can fully understand the action plan.

They will also be able to give input to the service’s strategic direction.

Member for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross told the meeting on Wednesday he had a “plethora” of questions on the paper.

He said: “I couldn’t agree more with councillor Mustard.

“It’s such an important area its something we need to get right, and I think we need to have scrutiny over it.”

Councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren said it was “vital” the working group be set up.

She felt elected members needed oversight and understanding of the service going forward.

Deputy chief executive for communities and organisational development Denise Whitworth was concerned the ASN working group proposal was not discussed with officers before the meeting.

Strategic direction

She said: “This is a long standing review and it’s part of the improvement and modernisation programme.

“That remit was agreed by the full council. That is the remit that has been taken forward and discharged by officers in terms of preparing a business case.

“While I appreciate not all members in this chamber were involved in setting that strategic direction, that was a decision of the council.”

However members agreed the working group should be established.

Around 40% of pupils in Moray have additional support needs.

‘Plethora’ of questions

There will be two Conservative, two SNP, one Labour and one independent councillor on the working group.

A non-voting members of the education committee will also sit on the ASN group, and officers will give input.

It will work along the lines of one set up to address the amount of questions and motions being presented at committees on the cost-of-living crisis.

That group was established last autumn and wound up in January.

Cross party working group

As well as encouraging uptake of free school meals, grants and benefits, the group recommended setting up a fund to assist community groups running warm spaces pay their heating bills.

It also advocated a £20,000 grant to Moray Food Plus that was agreed by council.

The ASN cross party group is expected to meet up to four times over the space of a few months.