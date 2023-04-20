‘Plethora’ of questions results in cross party group to look at future of additional support needs service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Plethora’ of questions results in cross party group to look at future of additional support needs service

The move was unanimously agreed at a meeting of Moray Council education committee this week, following lengthy discussions.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Creativity in the classroom
Creativity in the classroom

A short-life working group will be set up to tackle issues surrounding delivery of additional support needs for pupils.

The move was unanimously agreed by councillors at a meeting of the education committee this week, following lengthy discussions.

Members were asked to approve an additional support needs (ASN) action plan to develop the service over the next 18 months, following a review.

However, councillors said they had so many questions on the service they needed a cross party working group to address concerns.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard felt committee members were not given enough time to explore issues around ASN.

She said: “I’m not sure we’re fully understanding the direction the service is taking.

“It will have a huge impact on the council’s financial position, as well as the importance of getting the service right for the sake of the wellbeing of our pupils, parents and carers, and our staff.

“At the moment we’re given reports that ask us to note progress and agree further reports.

‘Vital’

“We’re not – in my opinion – given the opportunity to have a say on the service’s strategic direction.”

She proposed establishing a short-life working group so members can fully understand the action plan.

They will also be able to give input to the service’s strategic direction.

Member for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross told the meeting on Wednesday he had a “plethora” of questions on the paper.

He said: “I couldn’t agree more with councillor Mustard.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s such an important area its something we need to get right, and I think we need to have scrutiny over it.”

Councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren said it was “vital” the working group be set up.

She felt elected members needed oversight and understanding of the service going forward.

Deputy chief executive for communities and organisational development Denise Whitworth was concerned the ASN working group proposal was not discussed with officers before the meeting.

Strategic direction

She said: “This is a long standing review and it’s part of the improvement and modernisation programme.

“That remit was agreed by the full council. That is the remit that has been taken forward and discharged by officers in terms of preparing a business case.

“While I appreciate not all members in this chamber were involved in setting that strategic direction, that was a decision of the council.”

However members agreed the working group should be established.

Around 40% of pupils in Moray have additional support needs.

‘Plethora’ of questions

There will be two Conservative, two SNP, one Labour and one independent councillor on the working group.

A non-voting members of the education committee will also sit on the ASN group, and officers will give input.

It will work along the lines of one set up to address the amount of questions and motions being presented at committees on the cost-of-living crisis.

That group was established last autumn and wound up in January.

Cross party working group

As well as encouraging uptake of free school meals, grants and benefits, the group recommended setting up a fund to assist community groups running warm spaces pay their heating bills.

It also advocated a £20,000 grant to Moray Food Plus that was agreed by council.

The ASN cross party group is expected to meet up to four times over the space of a few months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Onion Bhaji Burger.
Try these 6 spots for the best burgers in Elgin and surrounding areas
BBC Debate Night.
BBC Debate Night on the hunt for Elgin audience members
General tickets go on sale today for Speyfest. Image: Speyfest.
Tickets for trad music festival Speyfest to go on sale today
The tree was set alight between 7pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland.
Tree in Forres woodland 'unstable' after being set alight by vandals
Limited parking around the Plainstones in Elgin has been one suggestion to curbing traffic problems.
Is limited parking around Elgin Plainstones a 'bonkers' idea?
The Typhoons were in a tight diamond formation. Image: Jasperimage
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons spotted practising stunning display for King's coronation
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
Inveravon Primary School in Ballindalloch will close for good. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Speyside's Inveravon Primary School to close for good
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends jailed for total of 142 months after rampage of violence in Keith pubs

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]