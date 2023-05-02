Helicopter airlifts female to safety after sprained ankle on Skye

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A helicopter has airlifted a female to safety on Skye after she sprained her ankle.

The Stornoway Coastguard rescue team received the call from 999 to assist with the incident at around 2pm on Tuesday.

It is understood the woman had slipped and sprained her ankle.

A sprained ankle is when you roll your ankle in an awkward way, causing damage to the ligaments that hold your bones together.

The woman had been walking the Rubha Hunish, which is on the northernmost point of the island.

It is well known for its seabird and marine mammal watching, but according to website Walkhighland has a steep and scramble descent down rocks.

Scottish Ambulance helicopter called

Teams from Portree and Duntulm were sent to the scene where they assisted the casualty.

It was decided a Scottish Ambulance Service helicopter would be called to take the casualty to hospital.

A helicopter arrived and took the casualty to hospital, although the coastguard spokesman could not confirm what hospital.

The casualty’s condition is not yet known. A coastguard spokesman said the operation was wrapped up by around 5pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.