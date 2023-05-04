Coul Links golf plan could help stop drain of young people from Sutherland, says economist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Coul Links golf plan could help stop drain of young people from Sutherland, says economist

Up to 400 jobs are forecast, but conservation groups are concerned about damage to nature

By John Ross
Prof David Bell says the Coul Links project could have a significant impact on job opportunities in the area.
Prof David Bell says the Coul Links project could have a significant impact on job opportunities in the area.

A leading economist believes a planned world-class golf course could help stem an exodus of young people from Sutherland’s rapidly ageing population.

Prof David Bell says the area faces a future where younger residents continue to move away to find work.

This leaves older people requiring additional health and social care services and schools facing closure.

But he said the controversial Coul Links golf project could have a significant impact on job opportunities.

Up to 400 jobs forecast

Prof Bell, professor of economics at Stirling University and a Scottish Government adviser, is also captain at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

He provided a socio-economic study alongside the planning application submitted for the course this year by Communities for Coul (C4C).

He forecasts the development would create up to 400 jobs and generate more than £11 million for the Scottish economy.

The academic said: “Perhaps the key concern in East Sutherland is population decline caused by the emigration of young people with consequent disruption of public services and consequent reduction in quality of life.

“The area has a rapidly ageing population compared with Scotland as a whole.

The 3rd tee of the planned course

“Without significant employment opportunities in the area, there is a very real prospect of a continuing drain of young people which in turn increases the chances that schools become non-viable while health and social care facilities are inadequate to meet the pressures placed on them.

“The Coul Links project would have a significant effect on employment prospects for local young people.”

C4C revived the project in 2021 after a bid by a previous group was rejected by Scottish Ministers in 2020 following a public inquiry.

The new application has attracted nearly 1,000 comments, with more than twice the number of objectors than supporters.

However, C4C says there is more support for the project from people living in the area.

A community ballot held in 2021 also showed 69.2% in favour.

Golf course can ‘transform’ the area

C4C director Gordon Sutherland said the course could address major socio-economic challenges.

“New and sustainable initiatives are needed to address them and to try to ensure a viable future for our increasingly fragile communities before it is too late.

“That is one of the main reasons that our plans have received strong support locally.

“The golf course development at Coul Links can economically transform our area, creating many good new jobs and training opportunities for local resident and for people of working age looking to move here.

“The economic benefits will also extend more widely to other parts of the Highlands.”

The Coul Links site is earmarked for a championship golf course Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Opponents of the plan include a coalition of conservation groups which says it is concerned about the damage a golf course would do to the rare coastal dunes.

Buglife, Butterfly Conservation, Plantlife, Marine Conservation Society, the National Trust for Scotland, RSPB Scotland and the Scottish Wildlife Trust argue the new proposals differ very little in scale from the previous application.

On behalf of the coalition, Bea Ayling, RSPB Scotland conservation officer, said: “Coul Links is protected both nationally and internationally because of its importance for nature, making the extensive plans for a golf course here completely inappropriate.”

She said the proposal has failed to address many of the reasons why the previous  application was turned down.

Environmental damage ‘outweighs economic benefits’

“Scottish Ministers concluded that any socio-economic benefits would be vastly outweighed by the environmental damage caused.”

She added: “Protected areas are vital, particularly due to the nature and climate emergency we are in.

“The conservation coalition is extremely concerned that Coul Links is being considered for a development of this scale.

“The site is in need of some management and there are funding mechanisms available to landowners who plan to improve the condition of protected areas.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]