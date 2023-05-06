Stranded dog rescued by coastguard and lifeguard teams near Kyle of Lochalsh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dog sparked a rescue effort involving lifeboat and coastguard crews today.

Stornoway Coastguard received reports of a dog in distress at around 4.45pm today near the railway line at Erbusaig, near Kyle of Lochalsh.

The pooch was stranded under the railway bridge and fears began to grow it would get cut off by the tide, when it was already showing signs of tiring in its struggle to get back to its owners.

Kyle of Lochalsh RLNI and coastguard team, as well as Portree coastguards, were scrambled to the scene and managed to get the dog to safety.

A Stornoway coastguard spokesman said: “We received the call of a dog stranded north of Kyle of Lochalsh at 4.45pm today.

“The dog appeared to have got stuck near the railway bridge at Erbusaig and was getting tired.

“The dog is alright and has been reunited with its owners.”