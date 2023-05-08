Collision on the Isle of Skye closes road in both directions

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A route on the Isle of Skye was closed due to a collision.

The incident happened before 5.33pm today on the A87 at Dunan between Broadford and Portree.

Emergency services, including an ambulance, from the Isle of Skye attended and motorists at the time were asked to take care on approach.

CLEAR✅ ⌚ 20:09#A87 Dunan – Isle of Skye The carriageway is now OPEN ✅ and cleared after an earlier collision — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 8, 2023

A spokesman for Traffic Scotland earlier said: “A87 Dunan – Isle of Skye.

“The carriageway is currently blocked due to a collision. Police and emergency services are in attendance.

“Take care on approach.”

A police spokesman added: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on the A87 near Dunan on Skye at around 5.05pm on Monday, May 8.

“Emergency services attended and the vehicles were recovered.”