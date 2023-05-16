Overhill House leads the Simmentals in Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overhill House leads the Simmentals in Carlisle

The supreme champion Overhill House McCoy, from Richard McCulloch, topped the sale.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader was the supreme champion Overhill House McCoy, from Richard McCulloch, Over Hill House, Armadale. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader was the supreme champion Overhill House McCoy, from Richard McCulloch, Over Hill House, Armadale. Image: MacGregor Photography

All twelve of the Simmental bulls forward at Carlisle found new homes and saw trade reach 10,000gns.

Sale leader was the supreme champion Overhill House McCoy, from Richard McCulloch, Over Hill House, Armadale.

He is by the 24,000gns Islavale Heston, out of Islavale Caitlin, bought privately as a yearling.

McCoy was knocked down to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, who was buying on behalf of clients, Ronnie and Gladys Brown, Newhall, Stromness, for their 60-cow herd.

Michael Durno from Auchorachan, Glenlivet, sold Auchorachan Monarch, for 8,000gns to Messrs Craig and Co, Peterhead.

This one is by Lykke Iceman, out of an EX94 Omorga Samson dam, which won the Scottish Simmental Club’s virtual online show.

Another from Mr Dunro sold for 6,500gns to Messrs McKinnel, Newton Stewart.

This was Auchorachan Maserati 21, by Auchorachan Hercules.

The Goldies from Newbiemains, Annan, sold the reserve champion, Newbiemains Mammoth 21, for 7,000gns to Messrs Warden, Hawick.

He is by Newbiemains Jetset 18.

Females reached 3,900gns for March 2021 born in-calf heifer Midhope Matilda, from WJ Hollingsworth, Midhope Farm, Sheffield.

This heifer went to Messrs Booth, Belper, Derbyshire.

The newly introduced sale of Simmental cross Hi-health bulling heifers met a strong trade and topped at £3,800 for a September 2021 born from Auchorachan.

Meanwhile, Nick and Nadia Gwynne’s Chesterman reduction sale from Newton Stewart, peaked at 3,300gns for seven-year-old Chestermann Data Nonne 3, which sold with her heifer calf at foot Chestermann Empire Nonne 4.

This outfit sold to Andy Wilson of the Cairnview herd at Kilwinning, Ayrshire.

