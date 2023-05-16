Overhill House leads the Simmentals in Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

All twelve of the Simmental bulls forward at Carlisle found new homes and saw trade reach 10,000gns.

Sale leader was the supreme champion Overhill House McCoy, from Richard McCulloch, Over Hill House, Armadale.

He is by the 24,000gns Islavale Heston, out of Islavale Caitlin, bought privately as a yearling.

McCoy was knocked down to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, who was buying on behalf of clients, Ronnie and Gladys Brown, Newhall, Stromness, for their 60-cow herd.

Michael Durno from Auchorachan, Glenlivet, sold Auchorachan Monarch, for 8,000gns to Messrs Craig and Co, Peterhead.

This one is by Lykke Iceman, out of an EX94 Omorga Samson dam, which won the Scottish Simmental Club’s virtual online show.

Another from Mr Dunro sold for 6,500gns to Messrs McKinnel, Newton Stewart.

This was Auchorachan Maserati 21, by Auchorachan Hercules.

The Goldies from Newbiemains, Annan, sold the reserve champion, Newbiemains Mammoth 21, for 7,000gns to Messrs Warden, Hawick.

He is by Newbiemains Jetset 18.

Females reached 3,900gns for March 2021 born in-calf heifer Midhope Matilda, from WJ Hollingsworth, Midhope Farm, Sheffield.

This heifer went to Messrs Booth, Belper, Derbyshire.

The newly introduced sale of Simmental cross Hi-health bulling heifers met a strong trade and topped at £3,800 for a September 2021 born from Auchorachan.

Meanwhile, Nick and Nadia Gwynne’s Chesterman reduction sale from Newton Stewart, peaked at 3,300gns for seven-year-old Chestermann Data Nonne 3, which sold with her heifer calf at foot Chestermann Empire Nonne 4.

This outfit sold to Andy Wilson of the Cairnview herd at Kilwinning, Ayrshire.