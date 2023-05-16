Hamish Thomson and Lenny Wilson extend Brechin City deals but Jamie Bain set to move on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Hamish Thomson and Lenny Wilson extend Brechin City deals but Jamie Bain set to move on

Defender Thomson and goalkeeper Wilson have penned deals until the summer of 2025.

By Callum Law
Lenny Wilson has signed a new contract to remain at Brechin City
Lenny Wilson has signed a new contract to remain at Brechin City

Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City have secured Hamish Thomson and Lenny Wilson on new contracts.

Defender Thomson and goalkeeper Wilson have penned extensions which will keep them at Glebe Park until the summer of 2025.

Wilson, 26, played all 34 league games and conceded only 16 goals as the Hedgemen won the title.

Thomson, 25, returned to City’s defence in the second half of the campaign after coming back from an ankle injury.

Manager Andy Kirk said:  “We are pleased that Lenny has signed for the club for a further two years and he played an important role in our title win last season.

“The big thing for Lenny when he came here last summer was playing regularly, becoming a number one and the pressure that comes with it.

“He’s come in and performed really well for us. There has been an improvement in his game and hopefully he can step that up again.

“We only conceded 16 league goals and kept 23 clean sheets, so that’s a great record to be proud of for Lenny, the defenders and the team in general.

“We are delighted that Hamish has committed his future to the club for a further two years.

“He has shown great progression and played a massive part in helping us win the league title.

“Hamish probably wasn’t wanting the season to end given he missed the first part and he made a big difference to us.

“He had a great partnership with Sparky (Euan Spark) at the back. Hopefully he can remain injury free and continue to progress again this year.”

Skipper on the move

Meanwhile, Brechin captain Jamie Bain has revealed he will leave Glebe Park this summer.

The 31-year-old former Airdrieonians, Forfar and Clyde defender joined the Hedgemen two years ago and quickly became an important part of City’s side.

However, Bain – who lives in the central belt – indicated on social media he would be looking to join a club closer to home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]