Hamish Thomson and Lenny Wilson extend Brechin City deals but Jamie Bain set to move on

Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City have secured Hamish Thomson and Lenny Wilson on new contracts.

Defender Thomson and goalkeeper Wilson have penned extensions which will keep them at Glebe Park until the summer of 2025.

Wilson, 26, played all 34 league games and conceded only 16 goals as the Hedgemen won the title.

Thomson, 25, returned to City’s defence in the second half of the campaign after coming back from an ankle injury.

Manager Andy Kirk said: “We are pleased that Lenny has signed for the club for a further two years and he played an important role in our title win last season.

“The big thing for Lenny when he came here last summer was playing regularly, becoming a number one and the pressure that comes with it.

“He’s come in and performed really well for us. There has been an improvement in his game and hopefully he can step that up again.

✍🏼 𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧 The Club is delighted to announce that commanding defender @hthomsonn has put pen to paper on a 2-year contract extension, keeping him at Glebe Park until 2025. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/Ns0EtJkDLT pic.twitter.com/tUkSkEly4r — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) May 16, 2023

“We only conceded 16 league goals and kept 23 clean sheets, so that’s a great record to be proud of for Lenny, the defenders and the team in general.

“We are delighted that Hamish has committed his future to the club for a further two years.

“He has shown great progression and played a massive part in helping us win the league title.

“Hamish probably wasn’t wanting the season to end given he missed the first part and he made a big difference to us.

“He had a great partnership with Sparky (Euan Spark) at the back. Hopefully he can remain injury free and continue to progress again this year.”

Skipper on the move

Meanwhile, Brechin captain Jamie Bain has revealed he will leave Glebe Park this summer.

The 31-year-old former Airdrieonians, Forfar and Clyde defender joined the Hedgemen two years ago and quickly became an important part of City’s side.

This has been the hardest thing to date I have had to do in football , the hardest goodbye . The club and I have came to agreement and with my commitments changing I have chosen to move on and get something closer to home . 1/4 — jamie (@Jamie11Bain) May 15, 2023

However, Bain – who lives in the central belt – indicated on social media he would be looking to join a club closer to home.