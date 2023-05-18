Highland Council says Corran Ferry will be back in service by early June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council says Corran Ferry will be back in service by early June

Ferry users and people living in Ardnamurchan and Morvern are concerned the date might be put back again.

By Louise Glen
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry services were pulled before the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

People living in Ardnamurchan and Morvern have been told Highland Council is still expecting the Corran ferry to be back into service by early June.

But residents say they are not holding out much hope for the MC Corran to return by then, and they think it will now be well into June until the vessel returns.

They believe problems in the dry dock will delay the return of the vessel.

On Friday, Highland Council’s deputy chief executive, Malcolm Macleod, is planning to visit the dry dock where the ferry is being repaired.

Corran ferry delay

Jeff Forrester, who runs the Corran Narrows Crossing Facebook group, said he was concerned there had been no regular updates about progress with the vessel.

This was in spite of Highland Council’s chief executive Kate Lackie telling community meetings she would give weekly updates to residents.

He says like many others in the community they do not believe the ferry will be back by early June.

A Highland Council passenger ferry coming into dock at Corran Ferry with one man waiting on the pier-side to tie up the boat.
A passenger ferry is currently running the Corran ferry route on behalf of Highland Council. Image: <br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Corran ferry went out of service on April 15, and since then residents and tourists have had to follow a route around Loch Linnhe, use a passenger vessel from Corran, or take a passenger ferry from Fort William.

Residents hope to raise the matter of the Corran Ferry at an upcoming edition of BBC Question Time, due to be filmed in the town

Businesswoman Joanne Matheson wrote on the Corran Narrows page to outline her question. She said: “Highland Council have failed to plan ahead and the Corran Ferry service has now completely failed and it’s having to go cap in hand to Westminster for funding – should Westminster take them all out of those Scottish hands, and employ some Scandinavians instead, whom clearly understand how to do the job better?”

The road route adds at least 43miles and more than an hour onto any journey. 

In a statement a spokeswoman for Highland Council said they were still expecting the ferry to be back in place by early June.

Corran ferry to return by early June

She said: “The chief executive has been in touch with the community representatives this week to advise them, that an update will follow after the depute chief executive returns from his visit to the boatyard.

“He is going there tomorrow.”

She continued: “A message also went to community representatives on Friday May 12  providing an update that included information on the revised timetable for the three-times-a-week foot passenger service from Ardgour – Fort William following input from the community.”

She also confirmed: “The return date for MV Corran remains early June.”

 

