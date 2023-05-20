Kessock lifeboat crew on early morning call to stricken yacht

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was an early shout this morning for the RNLI crew at Kessock lifeboat.

Four of the crew were called at 6.49am to assist aa passenger aboard a stricken yacht, that had run around on rocks.

It was a short trip, as it was opposite the lifeboat station at the point the Moray Firth meets the Beauly Firth.

A spokesman for RNLI Kessock Lifeboat said: “An early start for our crew this morning.

“At 6.49am the pagers went off and our inland lifeboat (ILB) was tasked to a yacht aground, to check welfare of anyone on board, and to provide any assistance required.

An early start for our crew this morning. At 6:49 the pagers went off and our ILB was tasked to a yacht aground, to… Posted by RNLI Kessock Lifeboat on Saturday, 20 May 2023

“We launched with four crew on board to the yacht opposite the station.

“Crew made contact with person on board and formed a plan to help set an anchor so the yacht could be refloated on the incoming tide.”

He added: “We returned to the station at 8.20am where the boat was washed down, fuelled and made ready for service.”

Praise for the crew

On social media, the Kessock lifeboat crew were praised by many for doing a “great job”.

One follower of the RNLI Kessock lifeboat’s posts on Facebook, had even taken a photograph of the group while they were out on their shout.

She took a picture of the group from Kessock Bridge.

Earlier this week, the crew were visited by fundraiser Chris’ Quest.

As part of his quest Chris Mason was able to join the team on Monday as they went through their paces on a training night.

Mr Mason shared some photos from the crew while it was on training manoeuvres.

Crew who were out at the lifeboat station thanked the fundraiser for stepping in.

A spokesman said: “Thanks for popping by again Chris on your epic travels. And for the great photos.”