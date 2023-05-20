Kessock lifeboat crew on early morning call to stricken yacht

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Kessock lifeboat crew on early morning call to stricken yacht

Pagers went off at 6.49am.

By Louise Glen
A picture of the blue and orange RNLI lifeboat from North Kessock splashing through the waves in the Moray Firth or Beauly Firth.
The Kessock RNLI was called to a stricken yacht. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

There was an early shout this morning for the RNLI crew at Kessock lifeboat.

Four of the crew were called at 6.49am to assist aa passenger aboard a stricken yacht, that had run around on rocks.

It was a short trip, as it was opposite the lifeboat station at the point the Moray Firth meets the Beauly Firth.

A spokesman for RNLI Kessock Lifeboat said: “An early start for our crew this morning.

“At 6.49am the pagers went off and our inland lifeboat (ILB) was tasked to a yacht aground, to check welfare of anyone on board, and to provide any assistance required.

“We launched with four crew on board to the yacht opposite the station.

“Crew made contact with person on board and formed a plan to help set an anchor so the yacht could be refloated on the incoming tide.”

He added: “We returned to the station at 8.20am where the boat was washed down, fuelled and made ready for service.”

Praise for the crew

On social media, the Kessock lifeboat crew were praised by  many for doing a “great job”.

One follower of the RNLI Kessock lifeboat’s posts on Facebook, had even taken a photograph of the group while they were out on their shout.

She took a picture of the group from Kessock Bridge.

Earlier this week, the crew were visited by fundraiser Chris’ Quest.

As part of his quest Chris Mason was able to join the team on Monday as they went through their paces on a training night.

Mr Mason shared some photos from the crew while it was on training manoeuvres.

Crew who were out at the lifeboat station thanked the fundraiser for stepping in.

A spokesman said: “Thanks for popping by again Chris on your epic travels. And for the great photos.”

 

 

Conversation

