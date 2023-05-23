New homes, a business park and a funeral parlour for Inverness as Lochaber community hatches plan to tackle tourist waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New homes, a business park and a funeral parlour for Inverness as Lochaber community hatches plan to tackle tourist waste

The Highland capital features prominently in this week's north planning update.

By Stuart Findlay
A visual of the new John Fraser and Son funeral home that has been approved in Inverness. Image: John Fraser and Son/DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

There’s a lot happening in Inverness, with a new funeral home and a business park approved and more housing in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, a Lochaber community is taking problems caused by over-tourism into its own hands.

But first, let’s take a look at a proposal for new shops and offices in Ross-shire.

Shops and offices in Muir of Ord

Plans for a new retail and business units have been lodged in Muir of Ord.

Simpson Builders is the behind plans to create four new shops and space for three offices on land west of the Wyndham industrial estate.

Plans for a mixed use development and later, for 60 new homes were previously granted at the same site.

A visual of the new shops and offices in Muir of Ord. Image: Simpson Builders

However, neither proposal came to fruition and those approvals have now expired.

Each of the planned seven units will have a floorspace of 1,130 sq ft.

A statement from Simpson Builders said: “The scale of the proposed development is in keeping with many of the existing commercial and industrial buildings to the east of the A862.

“The proposed units will align with the development pattern to the south of Muir of Ord and the existing industrial estate which includes a mixture of small and medium-sized buildings.”

Funeral home expansion approved

A well-known Inverness funeral home business has had its plans for expansion approved.

Last month, we told you that John Fraser and Son was previously granted planning permission in 2019 to build a new funeral home in Culduthel Avenue.

This would be in addition to the business’s headquarters in Chapel Street in the city centre.

Vicki Fraser applied for that planning permission, which lapsed after three years, to be renewed.

Vicki Fraser pictured in 2019. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In the papers, a statement from the company said: “The permission has not been implemented.

“This reflects the difficulties encountered by businesses during the pandemic and the constraints to enabling construction on site that it placed on the delivery of projects.

“The applicant wishes to proceed with the development, but requires additional time to implement the proposal, acknowledging that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the business due in part to the scale of funerals that were permitted.”

The development would comprise of front of house facilities, including a reception and two client meeting rooms.

There would also be two viewing rooms and a coffin/casket display area.

Reducing tourist waste in Lochaber

A Lochaber community group has had its plans for new facilities for passing tourists approved.

The Kinlochleven Community Trust will create a new caravan park with a toilet and shower block with the hope that it reduces waste elsewhere in the village.

There will be 14 bays, four toilets and four showers.

The site is just east of the village library and visitor centre on Leven Road.

A statement from the trust said: “The current provision of toilets and car parking is insufficient.

Kinlochleven
Kinlochleven, seen from the West Highland Way, as it climbs the hillside high above the town. Image: Shutterstock.

“As a result, there is a lot of toilet waste being dumped around the village.

“The central location of this site will offer a perfect area to locate the new caravan parking area.

“The site will be operated by the Kinlochleven Community Trust and we will be charging a nightly fee in keeping with other local sites.

“In line with the Highland Council wide initiative we hope to mitigate some of the visitor pressures already being felt in the area by offering enough designated parking and proper facilities for motorhomes.

“The project will create employment and encourage visitors to contribute to the local economy whilst visiting.”

What else is happening?

A new business park on the outskirts of Inverness has been approved in principle.

Hazledene hopes to develop a two-hectare site in Milton of Leys.

The finished site will have around 32,000 sq ft of floor space.

According to the developer, it could create around 65 jobs and provide a financial boost to the area.

Elsewhere in the city, a former Inverness golf club could be turned into housing.

Planning officers at Highland Council are proposing 150 homes are built on part of the former Torvean Golf Course on General Booth Road.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

