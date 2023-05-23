New homes, a business park and a funeral parlour for Inverness as Lochaber community hatches plan to tackle tourist waste

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

There’s a lot happening in Inverness, with a new funeral home and a business park approved and more housing in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, a Lochaber community is taking problems caused by over-tourism into its own hands.

But first, let’s take a look at a proposal for new shops and offices in Ross-shire.

Shops and offices in Muir of Ord

Plans for a new retail and business units have been lodged in Muir of Ord.

Simpson Builders is the behind plans to create four new shops and space for three offices on land west of the Wyndham industrial estate.

Plans for a mixed use development and later, for 60 new homes were previously granted at the same site.

However, neither proposal came to fruition and those approvals have now expired.

Each of the planned seven units will have a floorspace of 1,130 sq ft.

A statement from Simpson Builders said: “The scale of the proposed development is in keeping with many of the existing commercial and industrial buildings to the east of the A862.

“The proposed units will align with the development pattern to the south of Muir of Ord and the existing industrial estate which includes a mixture of small and medium-sized buildings.”

Funeral home expansion approved

A well-known Inverness funeral home business has had its plans for expansion approved.

Last month, we told you that John Fraser and Son was previously granted planning permission in 2019 to build a new funeral home in Culduthel Avenue.

This would be in addition to the business’s headquarters in Chapel Street in the city centre.

Vicki Fraser applied for that planning permission, which lapsed after three years, to be renewed.

In the papers, a statement from the company said: “The permission has not been implemented.

“This reflects the difficulties encountered by businesses during the pandemic and the constraints to enabling construction on site that it placed on the delivery of projects.

“The applicant wishes to proceed with the development, but requires additional time to implement the proposal, acknowledging that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the business due in part to the scale of funerals that were permitted.”

The development would comprise of front of house facilities, including a reception and two client meeting rooms.

There would also be two viewing rooms and a coffin/casket display area.

Reducing tourist waste in Lochaber

A Lochaber community group has had its plans for new facilities for passing tourists approved.

The Kinlochleven Community Trust will create a new caravan park with a toilet and shower block with the hope that it reduces waste elsewhere in the village.

There will be 14 bays, four toilets and four showers.

The site is just east of the village library and visitor centre on Leven Road.

A statement from the trust said: “The current provision of toilets and car parking is insufficient.

“As a result, there is a lot of toilet waste being dumped around the village.

“The central location of this site will offer a perfect area to locate the new caravan parking area.

“The site will be operated by the Kinlochleven Community Trust and we will be charging a nightly fee in keeping with other local sites.

“In line with the Highland Council wide initiative we hope to mitigate some of the visitor pressures already being felt in the area by offering enough designated parking and proper facilities for motorhomes.

“The project will create employment and encourage visitors to contribute to the local economy whilst visiting.”

What else is happening?

A new business park on the outskirts of Inverness has been approved in principle.

Hazledene hopes to develop a two-hectare site in Milton of Leys.

The finished site will have around 32,000 sq ft of floor space.

According to the developer, it could create around 65 jobs and provide a financial boost to the area.

Elsewhere in the city, a former Inverness golf club could be turned into housing.

Planning officers at Highland Council are proposing 150 homes are built on part of the former Torvean Golf Course on General Booth Road.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk