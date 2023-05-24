Man, 79, killed after crashing into bridge on A890 near Strathcarron Hotel

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 79-year-old man has been killed after crashing into a bridge in Wester Ross.

The man was driving along the A890 Strathcarron to Auchtertyre road when the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

The crash, involving a Volkswagen Polo, happened close to Strathcarron Hotel.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 9.05pm.

Despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene.

The road was closed for more than seven hours as collision inspectors carried out an investigation.

Fire crews from Kyle of Lochalsh and Glenelg were called to the incident and made the scene safe.

The A890 reopened at around 4.50am today.

Police appeal for dash cam footage

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay urged anyone with information to come forward and assist them with their inquiries.

He said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“In particular, if you have dash cam equipment, please check your footage as it could hold images which would assist in our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 3769 of May 23.