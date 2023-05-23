Hillwalker, 72, rescued after more than 24 hours ‘trapped in impossible situation’ on cliff ledge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 72-year-old hillwalker has been rescued after more than 24 hours trapped on a cliff ledge at Kinloch Hourn, one of the most inaccessible points on the UK coastline.

The hiker became trapped on the rocks south of Glenelg at about lunchtime on Sunday but due to poor mobile signal could not raise the alarm.

It was not until 1.20pm yesterday that he was able to call for help. Kyle RNLI immediately launched to find the hillwalker with the Glenelg mountain rescue team aboard.

Due to the difficult terrain, it was not until after 7pm that the man was located trapped on a small ledge unable to move.

Man could see lifeboat looking for him

Kyle RNLI’s lifeboat met up with Glenelg mountain rescue team to allow more ground to be covered quicker.

The mountain rescue team was transported to the head of Loch Hourn by 4pm on Monday, the hillwalker’s last known location, where there is no electronic communication of any kind.

The lifeboat then headed back out of the loch to regain communication with the Coastguard, who passed on new information about the hillwalker’s location.

Further news was then received that the man could actually see the lifeboat but was still too far away to be able to signal to it.

Rescuers then completed a systematic search of the area and finally located the hillwalker at 7pm on a small ledge just above the waterline.

He was reunited with his relieved family about 30 minutes later.

The rescue was also an endurance test for the Kyle RNLI lifeboat crew, who ordinarily only complete missions of about three hours but had spent more than six hours searching for the hillwalker.

‘Trapped in an impossible situation’

A Kyle RNLI spokesman said: “This gentleman is an experienced walker who had unfortunately become trapped in an impossible situation, unable to go forward or back.

“Due to the location, he had no mobile signal from the time he had become trapped until Monday lunchtime, when he noticed he had a very weak one.

“He was then able to get in touch with the emergency services who launch a search and rescue operation.

“We regularly train with other rescue agencies and by working well with everyone involved, we were able to return him back to his family safely.”