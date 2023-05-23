Hillwalker, 72, rescued after more than 24 hours ‘trapped in impossible situation’ on cliff ledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hillwalker, 72, rescued after more than 24 hours ‘trapped in impossible situation’ on cliff ledge

The man was initially unable to raise the alarm due to having no mobile phone signal in the remote Highland location.

By David Mackay
Kyle RNLI approach the location where the hillwalker was trapped. Image: Kyle RNLI
Kyle RNLI approach the location where the hillwalker was trapped. Image: Kyle RNLI

A 72-year-old hillwalker has been rescued after more than 24 hours trapped on a cliff ledge at Kinloch Hourn, one of the most inaccessible points on the UK coastline.

The hiker became trapped on the rocks south of Glenelg at about lunchtime on Sunday but due to poor mobile signal could not raise the alarm.

It was not until 1.20pm yesterday that he was able to call for help. Kyle RNLI immediately launched to find the hillwalker with the Glenelg mountain rescue team aboard.

Due to the difficult terrain, it was not until after 7pm that the man was located trapped on a small ledge unable to move.

Man could see lifeboat looking for him

Kyle RNLI’s lifeboat met up with Glenelg mountain rescue team to allow more ground to be covered quicker.

The mountain rescue team was transported to the head of Loch Hourn by 4pm on Monday, the hillwalker’s last known location, where there is no electronic communication of any kind.

The experienced hillwalker was found trapped on a narrow cliff ledge. Image: Kyle RNLI

The lifeboat then headed back out of the loch to regain communication with the Coastguard, who passed on new information about the hillwalker’s location.

Further news was then received that the man could actually see the lifeboat but was still too far away to be able to signal to it.

Rescuers then completed a systematic search of the area and finally located the hillwalker at 7pm on a small ledge just above the waterline.

He was reunited with his relieved family about 30 minutes later.

The rescue was also an endurance test for the Kyle RNLI lifeboat crew, who ordinarily only complete missions of about three hours but had spent more than six hours searching for the hillwalker.

‘Trapped in an impossible situation’

A Kyle RNLI spokesman said: “This gentleman is an experienced walker who had unfortunately become trapped in an impossible situation, unable to go forward or back.

Due to the location, he had no mobile signal from the time he had become trapped until Monday lunchtime, when he noticed he had a very weak one.

“He was then able to get in touch with the emergency services who launch a search and rescue operation.

“We regularly train with other rescue agencies and by working well with everyone involved, we were able to return him back to his family safely.”

The hillwalker moved down to the waterline as the lifeboat arrived. Image: Kyle RNLI
Glenelg Mountain Rescue Team searched on land while the lifeboat was at sea. Image: Kyle RNLI

