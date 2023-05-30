Oban traffic light problem is a headache for motorists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban traffic light problem is a headache for motorists

Sequencing issue in town centre means pedestrians being prioritised over queues of traffic.

By Louise Glen
Cars are backed up through the town of Oban.
A congested George Street, Oban due to problems with traffic lights. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Motorists in Oban are being asked to allow extra time for journeys because of a traffic light sequencing problem in the town.

Although the traffic lights near to Roxy’s Cafe continue to allow pedestrians to cross the road safely, a sequencing issue means there is a shorter time between pressing the crossing button and the lights changing to red for road users.

Argyll and Bute Council is now asking pedestrians to wait until a number of cars have passed before pressing the button to cross.

Engineers and electricians have been deployed to explore a range of options to fix the fault.

Red to green for pedestrians is quicker than usual

A spokeswoman said that “to maintain public safety, the best long-term option is to install new infrastructure and the process to do this has already started”.

Andrew Kain, spokesman for roads and transport, said: “We understand this may be frustrating for drivers but our main priority is to maintain pedestrian safety and make sure they are able to cross the road.

The pedestrian crossing at Argyll Square is right next to Roxy's Cafe. Roxy's Cafe has ivy growing along the outside and it has a big window and an old pink bike outside.
Oban traffic lights have a sequencing problem at Roxy’s. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“The traffic lights continue to allow traffic through, but please be aware the sequence from green to red is quicker than usual.”

The tailbacks from the traffic go as far back as the entrance to Soroba to the south of the town, and from the north there are problems along George Street.

He continued: “We are working hard to fix this issue as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, can we ask pedestrians to allow some time at the crossing before pressing the button then, due to speed of lights changing, allow time for traffic to pass through them.

“We thank road users for their continued patience until we can install the new traffic lights and we apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

The council will display signs at the crossing advising pedestrians to be mindful when crossing and allow sufficient time between pressing the button to allow traffic to move freely.

