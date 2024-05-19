Climber in ‘bright orange clothes’ rescued from Old Man of Stoer

A climber became stuck on the Old Man of Stoer on Saturday evening and needed help to come down the sea stack.

The coastguard was called at 5.51pm on Saturday after a call from a walker in the Highlands who had become stranded on a crag.

Emergency coastguard teams from Achiltibuie and Ullapool were called to assist the person, who appeared well dressed, but nervous about finding their way down the sea stack.

The Old Man of Stoer is a notoriously rough and wet walking route along the coast and at times there is no path.

Walkers on the Stoer are advised to return from the assent by returning over a nearby hill.

Walkers are told that “care is needed by the cliff edges”, due to a risk of falling.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We were called to one person who was stuck on the Stoer at around 5.51pm last night.

“We asked coastguard teams from Achiltibuie and Ullapool to attend as well as Rescue Helicopter 948 from Stornoway to attend.

‘The report was of a crag-fast climber on a sea stack.

‘The best thing they could do is call us’

“The area was difficult to secure a winch for the climber so we lowered a paramedic onto the stack to speak with the climber.

“The paramedic talked with the climber, who has become nervous and helped them to walk down the stack.

“The coastguard rescue teams remained on the scene to offer any assistance needed.”

The coastguard spokeswoman continued: “The best thing they could do was call us.

“If they had continued on their walk without knowing where they were going – matters could have been a lot worse.

“The climber did their best, they were properly dressed in bright orange clothes, but after becoming nervous, they were unable to get off the sea stack.”

It was one of three callouts for the Stornoway coastguard rescue command yesterday.

More weekend rescues

It comes as a female collapsed on Ben Nevis, and was struggling to breathe when the coastguard was called to assist yesterday afternoon.

Rescue helicopter 151 from Raigmore was dispatched to the woman at 5.18pm.

She was taken from the Lochaber mountain to Raigmore Hospital, arriving at 8.48pm.

Her condition is unknown.

Around the same time, at 5pm on Saturday, a woman was discovered in difficulty on Ben More in Assynt.

The woman in difficulty was discovered by two members of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) while they were out training.

They immediately realised the woman was in danger and called the coastguard for help.

The MRT volunteers said it was “too dangerous to walk the woman out”, so she was airlifted to safety.

The spokeswoman continued: “The woman was airlifted and taken to safety”.