Climber in ‘bright orange clothes’ rescued from Old Man of Stoer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Climber in ‘bright orange clothes’ rescued from Old Man of Stoer

Rescue teams had to come to the resue of a crag fast climber.

By Louise Glen
A coastguard rescue helicopter.
A coastguard rescue helicopter helped in the search. Image: HM Coastguard.

A climber became stuck on the Old Man of Stoer on Saturday evening and needed help to come down the sea stack.

The coastguard was called at 5.51pm on Saturday after a call from a walker in the Highlands who had become stranded on a crag.

Emergency coastguard teams from Achiltibuie and Ullapool were called to assist the person, who appeared well dressed, but nervous about finding their way down the sea stack.

The Old Man of Stoer is a notoriously rough and wet walking route along the coast and at times there is no path.

Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye.
The climber was on the Old Man of Storr. Image: JP Offord/Shutterstock.

Walkers on the Stoer are advised to return from the assent by returning over a nearby hill.

Walkers are told that “care is needed by the cliff edges”, due to a risk of falling.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We were called to one person who was stuck on the Stoer at around 5.51pm last night.

“We asked coastguard teams from Achiltibuie and Ullapool to attend as well as Rescue Helicopter 948 from Stornoway to attend.

‘The report was of a crag-fast climber on a sea stack.

‘The best thing they could do is call us’

“The area was difficult to secure a winch for the climber so we lowered a paramedic onto the stack to speak with the climber.

“The paramedic talked with the climber, who has become nervous and helped them to walk down the stack.

“The coastguard rescue teams remained on the scene to offer any assistance needed.”

The coastguard spokeswoman continued: “The best thing they could do was call us.

“If they had continued on their walk without knowing where they were going – matters could have been a lot worse.

“The climber did their best, they were properly dressed in bright orange clothes, but after becoming nervous, they were unable to get off the sea stack.”

It was one of three callouts for the Stornoway coastguard rescue command yesterday.

More weekend rescues

It comes as a female collapsed on Ben Nevis, and was struggling to breathe when the coastguard was called to assist yesterday afternoon.

Ben Nevis
Ben Nevis. Image: Shutterstock.

Rescue helicopter 151 from Raigmore was dispatched to the woman at 5.18pm.

She was taken from the Lochaber mountain to Raigmore Hospital, arriving at 8.48pm.

Her condition is unknown.

Around the same time, at 5pm on Saturday, a woman was discovered in difficulty on Ben More in Assynt.

The woman in difficulty was discovered by two members of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) while they were out training.

They immediately realised the woman was in danger and called the coastguard for help.

The MRT volunteers said it was “too dangerous to walk the woman out”, so she was airlifted to safety.

The spokeswoman continued: “The woman was airlifted and taken to safety”.

More from Highlands & Islands

Police officer in a high visibility vest with police on the back.
Investigation under way after 'wilful' fire destroys Oban shed
The A87 route was closed following the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Man injured after two-car crash on A87 near Balcamara
Skye tracher Eilidh Beaton and her partner Michael Matheson.
‘It took a tragedy before they listened’: Skye teacher who nearly died responds to…
Northern Lights over Newmachar with shades of pink, green and purple.
Met Office throws shade on Northern Lights excitement
Loch nam Breac Dearga will be used with Loch Ness for the pumped storage hydro scheme.
Plans unveiled for £3b pumped storage hydro scheme on Loch Ness - but is…
Police officer wearing a black cap and vest with police logo.
10-year-old girl 'approached by a man' in the Highlands
Heather Aird
'A champion of live Scottish music’: Tributes paid to woman who died at Skye…
The owners say they will not let anyone down. Image: Connel Bay Facebook
Oban kiltmakers in shock after being forced to shut up shop
Arnish shipyard owner Harland & Wolff hits back after shares plunge
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former police officer was jailed for seven years today after subjecting a woman to 'appalling' abuse including having sex with her without consent. Christopher Wylie, 47, also offered another man sexual intercourse with the victim in exchange for drugs. Wylie, a used car salesman, throttled the woman and lunged at her while he was in possession of a knife during abusive conduct that spanned 20 months - pic for convict's sentencing Picture shows; The now-former PC Christopher Wylie (joined police in 2009 for about 10 years). Outside Tain Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 02/05/2013
Former Highland police officer jailed for 'humiliating' abuse of woman

Conversation