Moray Appeal launched to help trace missing Elgin teenager Lauren Sciascia was last seen at her home address on Wednesday evening. By Ellie Milne June 1 2023, 4.17pm Share Appeal launched to help trace missing Elgin teenager Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5796679/elgin-teenager-missing/ Copy Link 0 comment Lauren Sciascia has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland. An appeal has been launched to help trace a teenager reported missing from Elgin. Lauren Sciascia was last seen at her home address in New Elgin at about 6.30pm on Wednesday. The 15-year-old is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and has shoulder length brown hair with ginger streaks. She was wearing a light grey hoodie, a black top, black leggings and white trainers when last seen. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0967 of June 1.
