Home News Moray

Appeal launched to help trace missing Elgin teenager

Lauren Sciascia was last seen at her home address on Wednesday evening.

By Ellie Milne
A photo of Lauren Sciascia with her hood up next to a police stock image
Lauren Sciascia has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

An appeal has been launched to help trace a teenager reported missing from Elgin.

Lauren Sciascia was last seen at her home address in New Elgin at about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and has shoulder length brown hair with ginger streaks.

She was wearing a light grey hoodie, a black top, black leggings and white trainers when last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0967 of June 1.

