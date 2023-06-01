Appeal launched to help trace missing Elgin teenager

An appeal has been launched to help trace a teenager reported missing from Elgin.

Lauren Sciascia was last seen at her home address in New Elgin at about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and has shoulder length brown hair with ginger streaks.

She was wearing a light grey hoodie, a black top, black leggings and white trainers when last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0967 of June 1.