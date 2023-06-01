Car and lorry crash near Kyle of Lochalsh closes A87 in both directions

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lorry and a car have collided on the A87 near Kyle of Lochalsh.

The collision happened at around 3.05pm between Kyle of Lochalsh and Balmacara.

The A87 Invergarry to Uig road remains closed in both directions with police and paramedics still at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the scene at around 3.50pm on Thursday, June 1. The crash involves a car and a lorry.

“Emergency services are at the scene and motorists should avoid the area where possible.”

UPDATE❗ ⌚20:24#A87 Kyle of Lochalsh ⛔ CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a collision Emergency services and the road operating company remain at scene🚔@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/cdExggvQlm — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 1, 2023

The Highland road is the route motorists take to make the journey on the ferry from Uig to the Western Isles.

Another crash, further up the A87 at Dunan closed the road last week.

More to follow.