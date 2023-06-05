Conference League proposal dramatically WITHDRAWN ahead of SFA AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Conference League proposal dramatically WITHDRAWN ahead of SFA AGM

Clubs were set to vote on plans for the creation of a new fifth tier between League Two and the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League on Tuesday at Hampden.

By Callum Law
Clubs had been set to vote on the Conference League proposal at the Scottish FA's AGM.
The Conference League proposal has been withdrawn prior to it being voted on at Scottish FA’s annual general meeting.

SFA member clubs were set to vote on the idea for a new fifth tier between the SPFL and the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League at the governing body’s AGM at Hampden on Tuesday.

The proposal has proved to be high controversial with lots of clubs expressing their opposition to it in recent weeks.

And sources have indicated to the Press and Journal that the proposal, which was sent out to clubs last month, has now been dropped.

The withdrawal of the proposal the day before it was due to be voted on surely signals the end of the road for the Conference League idea.

What was the Conference League proposal?

The Conference League idea had been proposed by the SFA and would have featured Premiership B teams, Highland League clubs and Lowland League sides.

One of the reasons it was been suggested by the game’s governing body was to try to develop better players for the national team by allowing some of the country’s brightest talents in academies at Premiership clubs to be exposed to first-team football against experienced players at an early age.

In the proposal it was suggested that it would be a 10-team division consisting of four Premiership B teams – of which Celtic, Rangers and Hearts would likely have been three of the participants – four Lowland League sides and two Highland League clubs.

The Premiership B teams could not have been promoted or relegated and the league would have been funded by a six-figure entry free from top flight clubs which would have resulted in the non B teams receiving a fee of around £40,000 per season.

The prospect of B teams like Rangers playing in a new Conference League now appears dead in the water

Had the Conference League come into being, the highest-placed non-B team would have taken on League Two’s bottom side at the end of each season for a place in the SPFL.

The lowest-placed non-B team would have been automatically relegated and replaced by the winner of a play-off between the Highland League champions and Lowland League winners.

The second lowest-placed non-B team would then have faced the loser of the play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions.

It had been suggested B teams would have had to field a minimum of seven players that are eligible for Scotland in their starting 11, and included at least 11 Scotland-eligible players in their matchday squad.

Highland League reaction after Conference League proposal withdrawn ahead of SFA AGM
Banks o' Dee confirm two-year contract for Ewen Robertson
Fraserburgh to face Celtic this summer - 53 years on from meeting following lifeboat…
Callum Law: Conference League concerns remain ahead of critical vote
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
Top half the target as Keith management team extend stay at Kynoch Park
Highland League 2023-24 fixtures revealed – who will your team face on the opening…
Inverness Football Memories project captured on film within SFA's week-long 150th celebrations
Questions about League Cup and Challenge Cup entry adds to Conference League concerns
Fan view critical as Brora Rangers reject Conference League

