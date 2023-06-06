Emergency services called to two-car crash in Torry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police, fire and ambulance has responded to reports of a two-car crash near Tullos roundabout in Torry.

The incident occurred just after 7pm when two cars collided on Wellington Road in the south of Aberdeen.

Emergency services arrived on the scene with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deploying one appliance.

The crew made the scene safe and left soon after at around 7.45pm.

Police were seen redirecting traffic in the area with the road partially blocked due to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.20pm on Tuesday June 6 officers were called to attend a report of a two-car crash on Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are on scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow.