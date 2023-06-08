Talking portraits and a movie: First look at new Loch Ness visitor centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Talking portraits and a movie: First look at new Loch Ness visitor centre

Drumnadrochit exhibition has undergone a £1.5 million refurbishment

By John Ross
Centre manager Paul Nixon outside the exhibition. Picture taken by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Centre manager Paul Nixon outside the exhibition. Picture taken by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Visitors to a new-look Loch Ness exhibition are being invited not just to enjoy the experience but be part of the ongoing monster story.

The Loch Ness Centre opens on Saturday (June 10) after a £1.5 million refurbishment by Continuum Attractions, following its take-over earlier this year.

Immersive tours allow visitors to walk through 500 million years of history to explore the myths and hear scientific research surrounding Nessie.

The one-hour experience dispels myths, tackles hoaxes and examines more than 1,000 eyewitness accounts and recorded sightings.

And no Nessie story would be complete without some “unexplained evidence” to keep the mystery going.

The start of a monster phenomenon

The upgraded exhibition is housed in the former Drumnadrochit Hotel. The centre piece is a video reconstruction of the moment the most famous Nessie sighting took place 90 years ago.

While St Columba is said to have encountered the monster in the 6th century, it was when manageress Aldie Mackay announced in 1933 she had seen “a beast” that the worldwide phenomenon took off.

Since then hundreds of locals and visitors have reported sightings which have helped develop Loch Ness’s reputation and tourist industry.

And while science may have ruled out many possible inhabitants, the message is clear – Keep Looking.

The new-look Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit tells the history of the monster phenomenon. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Paul Nixon, general manager of the centre, said: “We want to celebrate real people real stories and real places and here we encapsulate all three of those things.”

Is there enough of a mystery left? “Absolutely. As big as the loch is, there are plenty of places for things to hide and for questions to remain unanswered.

“Science has gone a very long way explaining some of the things in the past and what they might have been.

“But there are still so many mysteries out there that remain unexplained. I don’t know if we will ever get to the end of it, which is great for us.

“Everything here is factually based and heavily researched, but we want guests after leaving the site to keep looking.

“It’s so easy in this day and age to keep your eyes glued to your phone. But the real beauty of the Highlands and the mystery going on is all around us.”

Help us discover what is going on

He is encouraging people who catch sight of Nessie to report it in the official register at the centre.

“It will be followed up and investigated. I hope lots of people will see different things that we can either help to explain or will add to the mystery.

“We want people to continue their quest as they leave here to help us discover what is going on.”

Naturalist Dr Adrian Shine in the new exhibition space. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An air of mystery is evident from the start of the exhibition with visitors waiting in the prologue room seeing no obvious entrance.

All is soon revealed as they step through millions of years of the loch’s evolution, narrated by the former time traveller David Tennant.

Framed portraits come to life as characters connected to the loch’s history tell its story down the years, helped by artefacts and a variety of vessels and equipment used to explore the depths.

In the end, it is up to individuals what they believe and the exhibition gives people the chance to decide which of the ‘sightings’ are a possible monster or a non-starter.

‘We don’t like to let go of myths’

For the more torious, there is the chance to scour the loch in the ship Deepscan, named after a famous 1987 expedition.

Up to 12 guests at a time can take in the sights and sounds above the waves including Urquhart Castle, but also below the surface using specialist sonar equipment.

Guiding visitors through the science in video form is naturalist Adrian Shine who has been investigating Loch Ness since the 1980s.

He says the exhibition is “imaginative, creative, entertaining and accessible”.

The exhibtiion features animations of the monster legend. Picture taken by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But not definitive? “Stories like this are seldom definitive.

“But it has moved on. We don’t like to let go of our myths, but we modify them in the light of information we get.

“We can hold on to the myth and still be reasonable and that’s the fun.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A photo of Left to right: Impact reporter Brendan Duggan, live team reporter Louise Glen, investigations reporter Dale Haslam, city reporter Alastair Gossip, editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker, North journalist Stuart Findlay, sports reporter Sophie Goodwin and features writer Ellie House at the 44th Scottish Press Awards.
The Press and Journal named news website of the year at 44th Scottish Press…
Side-on view of Kyle RNLI lifeboat at speed in water with crew on board.
Lifeboat called to divers in distress, only to discover they were just waving at…
Four plates at a window table at the Sun Dancer in Nairn looking over the coast.
Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year
Mark Elder was killed after being dragged overboard whilst shooting creels from the North Star fishing vessel.
Seafood firm fined £80,000 after deckhand dragged to his death by creel ropes
The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands
Call for government to step in over Highland power lines plan row
OLW team members, from left, Helen McLuckie, Sam Sambells and founder Maz Gordon at the Proud Scotland Awards.
Oban Lesbian Weekend members invited to lead Glasgow Pride march
A photo of the A87 near Bun Loyne.
Emergency services attend motorhome fire on A87 at Bun Loyne
Two firefighters viewed from behind hosing down an area already damaged by a wildfire as smoke rises.
Extreme wildfire risk: Warnings issued across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for weekend
Fire teams were called to another fire in the Highlands last night.
Forestry equipment fire spreads to nearby grass and logs in Highland wildfire scare
The main sign post to Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore.
Outlander fans to descend on Newtonmore for annual gathering

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]