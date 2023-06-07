Lifeboat called to divers in distress, only to discover they were just waving at each other

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lifeboat crew was called to concerns about divers in distress, only to discover they were just waving at each other.

The Kyle RNLI crew was alerted shortly before 11am today about the possible emergency unfolding near Scalpay off the east coast of Skye.

The lifeboat made best speed to the scene and arrived with other boats that were already in the area.

However, when they got there they learned the group had just been signalling and shouting to each other.

After ensuring nobody was injured and everyone was accounted for the crew left the area.

Kyle RNLI called again hours later due to more distress fears

Just three hours later the lifeboat crew’s pagers sounded again at about 2.45pm to reports another diver may be in difficulty in the Kylerhea narrows near the south-eastern tip of Skye.

However, after a search of the area it was established floating debris had been mistaken for a diver in the water and the crew removed it to make the area safe for shipping.

Despite both incidents being false alarms, Kyle RNLI praised members of the public for calling for help.

A spokesman said: “The two separate incidents were false alarms with good intent.

“In both cases the reporting parties did exactly the right thing in calling for help when they thought someone was in distress.”