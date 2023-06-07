Lifeboat called to divers in distress, only to discover they were just waving at each other

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lifeboat called to divers in distress, only to discover they were just waving at each other

Despite the false alarm, the RNLI has praised members of the public for calling for help.

By David Mackay
Side-on view of Kyle RNLI lifeboat at speed in water with crew on board.
Kyle RNLI discovered the divers were just signalling to each other when they arrived. Image: Kyle RNLI

A lifeboat crew was called to concerns about divers in distress, only to discover they were just waving at each other.

The Kyle RNLI crew was alerted shortly before 11am today about the possible emergency unfolding near Scalpay off the east coast of Skye.

The lifeboat made best speed to the scene and arrived with other boats that were already in the area.

However, when they got there they learned the group had just been signalling and shouting to each other.

After ensuring nobody was injured and everyone was accounted for the crew left the area.

Kyle RNLI called again hours later due to more distress fears

Just three hours later the lifeboat crew’s pagers sounded again at about 2.45pm to reports another diver may be in difficulty in the Kylerhea narrows near the south-eastern tip of Skye.

However, after a search of the area it was established floating debris had been mistaken for a diver in the water and the crew removed it to make the area safe for shipping.

Despite both incidents being false alarms, Kyle RNLI praised members of the public for calling for help.

A spokesman said: “The two separate incidents were false alarms with good intent.

“In both cases the reporting parties did exactly the right thing in calling for help when they thought someone was in distress.”

Water Safety Scotland finds Highland had highest water-related deaths last year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Kyle RNLI discovered the divers were just signalling to each other when they arrived. Image: Kyle RNLI
Talking portraits and a movie: First look at new Loch Ness visitor centre
A photo of Left to right: Impact reporter Brendan Duggan, live team reporter Louise Glen, investigations reporter Dale Haslam, city reporter Alastair Gossip, editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker, North journalist Stuart Findlay, sports reporter Sophie Goodwin and features writer Ellie House at the 44th Scottish Press Awards.
The Press and Journal named news website of the year at 44th Scottish Press…
Four plates at a window table at the Sun Dancer in Nairn looking over the coast.
Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year
Kyle RNLI discovered the divers were just signalling to each other when they arrived. Image: Kyle RNLI
Seafood firm fined £80,000 after deckhand dragged to his death by creel ropes
Kyle RNLI discovered the divers were just signalling to each other when they arrived. Image: Kyle RNLI
Call for government to step in over Highland power lines plan row
Kyle RNLI discovered the divers were just signalling to each other when they arrived. Image: Kyle RNLI
Oban Lesbian Weekend members invited to lead Glasgow Pride march
A photo of the A87 near Bun Loyne.
Emergency services attend motorhome fire on A87 at Bun Loyne
Two firefighters viewed from behind hosing down an area already damaged by a wildfire as smoke rises.
Extreme wildfire risk: Warnings issued across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for weekend
Kyle RNLI discovered the divers were just signalling to each other when they arrived. Image: Kyle RNLI
Forestry equipment fire spreads to nearby grass and logs in Highland wildfire scare
The main sign post to Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore.
Outlander fans to descend on Newtonmore for annual gathering

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]