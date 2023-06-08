Dog trials with a difference as Spot goes to work at Dounreay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog trials with a difference as Spot goes to work at Dounreay

Robots being used to monitor and collect data in hazardous areas of the nuclear site.

By John Ross
The robot dogs are being used to monitor and survey areas around Dounreay
The robot dogs are being used to monitor and survey areas around Dounreay

Dogs are known for wandering off into areas they shouldn’t.

But one four-legged friend is being encouraged to venture into places where humans should not be going.

And, in a reversal of roles, it is the people who are being trained to follow the dog’s lead.

Spot is surveying and monitoring areas of the Dounreay nuclear site that are not considered suitable for staff.

Pack of dogs ready to work at Dounreay

The robotic quadruped from Boston Dynamics is spending a year on the Caithness site undergoing trials.

In fact there are three Spots on site, including one that carries equipment to measure radioactive contamination on surfaces.

Dounreay and Createc, the systems integrator for Spot, are working together on a series of seven possible uses for the robot.

A dedicated Createc employee is based on site to initially lead the projects, and will train Dounreay staff to use the ROV (remotely operated vehicle).

Spot has the ability to climb stairs, avoid obstacles, and move over rough ground, allowing it to monitor and collect data in hazardous areas.

Another of its tasks at Dounreay is to use LIDAR (also known as 3-d laser scanning) to create an external survey of the site’s facilities.

Dounreay is being decommisioned in a major operation which includes recovering radioactive waste from a number of areas.

Heather Fairweather, the innovation team’s project manager for the work, says that trials will demonstrate the multi-tasking value of the ROV, and its ability to carry out practical work.

She said Spot will be carrying out mainly surveying and monitoring work in parts of the site including confined spaces and contaminated areas.

Robot dog will not replace site staff

It is not being trialled as a replacement for staff, but as a tool that protects them from hazards.

“Spot is not just a gimmick. it’s a practical tool that we can use to survey and monitor in areas where people should not or cannot go,” she says.

“We are investigating all the ways that we can use the ROV so that we can get the most out of it.

“I believe that this is the way forward where operators can minimise their dose rates but still get the job done.

“It’s not to replace operators, but to help them.”

Dounreay nuclear plant
Three robot dogs are currently working at the Dounreay site

The work at Dounreay is being co-funded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) as Spot is being deployed across the NDA estate to help deliver group-wide benefits from the innovation.

It builds on the recent deployment of Spot at Sellafield as part of efforts to move staff further away from harm and decommission more efficiently.

The robot dog has been used in a number of industries, including construction, mining the National Grid and has even the New York police.

The robot dog has been used in a number of industries, including construction, mining the National Grid and has even the New York police.

  

