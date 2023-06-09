£25,000 cash prize on offer from Netflix star to prove Nessie is real

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Netflix banking star is offering the public £25,000 if they can prove that the Loch Ness Monster is real.

Dave Fishwick, the founder of Burnley Savings and Loans and the inspiration behind comedy film Bank of Dave, is offering the cash prize if people can spot the mythical creature.

However, he warned fans of the Scottish icon that it must be in Loch Ness, jokingly saying that it cannot be removed from its natural habitat.

Mr Fishwick made the pledge on ITV show This Morning yesterday to celebrate the £1.5 million refurbishment of the Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit, following its takeover by Continuum Attractions in January.

After a boat trip to try and find one Scotland’s most famous inhabitants, the man famous for the slogan “Bank on Dave” said: “I am going to offer £25,000 out of my own money for anybody who can find Nessie.

“But I don’t want to catch her as she needs to stay in there.”

The Loch Ness Centre will open to visitors tomorrow.