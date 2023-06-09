£25,000 cash prize on offer from Netflix star to prove Nessie is real

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£25,000 cash prize on offer from Netflix star to prove Nessie is real

It comes as the newly refurbished Loch Ness Centre gets set to open its doors to visitors.

By Chris Cromar
An artist's impression of Nessie swimming in Loch Ness
Artist's impression of the Loch Ness Monster. Image: Roddie Reid.

A Netflix banking star is offering the public £25,000 if they can prove that the Loch Ness Monster is real.

Dave Fishwick, the founder of Burnley Savings and Loans and the inspiration behind comedy film Bank of Dave, is offering the cash prize if people can spot the mythical creature.

However, he warned fans of the Scottish icon that it must be in Loch Ness, jokingly saying that it cannot be removed from its natural habitat.

Dave Fishwich standing.
Dave Fishwick is behind the prize. Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock.

Mr Fishwick made the pledge on ITV show This Morning yesterday to celebrate the £1.5 million refurbishment of the Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit, following its takeover by Continuum Attractions in January.

After a boat trip to try and find one Scotland’s most famous inhabitants, the man famous for the slogan “Bank on Dave” said: “I am going to offer £25,000 out of my own money for anybody who can find Nessie.

“But I don’t want to catch her as she needs to stay in there.”

The Loch Ness Centre will open to visitors tomorrow.

Talking portraits and a movie: First look at new Loch Ness visitor centre

