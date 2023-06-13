A86 closed due to landslides with motorists facing 100-mile diversion route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A86 closed due to landslides with motorists facing 100-mile diversion route

Parts of the Highlands have experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the past few days.

By Ross Hempseed
The A86 has been closed due to landslides following heavy rainfall. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
The A86 has been closed due to landslides following heavy rainfall. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

The A86 Laggan to Spean Bridge road has been closed due to landslides following heavy rainfall.

The Highlands have experienced thunderstorms and rain over the past 48 hours following days of hot, dry weather.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued 16 flood warnings across the country.

These include Skye and Lochaber, Wester Ross, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Caithness and Sutherland, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Flood alerts are raised across the north and north-east. Image: DC Thomson.

Heavy rainfall has led to landslides which have closed the A86 road between the Bohenie turn-off and the turn-off for Tulloch train station.

The A86 is an important connection between the A9 Inverness to Perth Road and the A82 Inverness to Fort William Road.

A diversion is in place for motorists, but this would mean travelling north towards Fort Augustus on towards Inverness before coming back down the A9.

This means adding more than 100 miles to journeys between places like Fort William/Spean Bridge and the A9.

It is not yet known how long the closure will be in place for.

Parts of the Highlands have been left sodden, with Drumnadrochit receiving some of the most intense rainfall, according to STV meteorologist Sean Batty.

However, just last week that same area west of Loch Ness was scorched by wildfires close to Cannich, resulting in fire crews battling for days to dampen the flames.

The Met Office has issued thunderstorm warnings for the past three days for parts of the Highlands, with the most recent covering the west coast from noon until 9pm tonight.

