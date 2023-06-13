A86 closed due to landslides with motorists facing 100-mile diversion route

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A86 Laggan to Spean Bridge road has been closed due to landslides following heavy rainfall.

The Highlands have experienced thunderstorms and rain over the past 48 hours following days of hot, dry weather.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued 16 flood warnings across the country.

These include Skye and Lochaber, Wester Ross, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Caithness and Sutherland, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Heavy rainfall has led to landslides which have closed the A86 road between the Bohenie turn-off and the turn-off for Tulloch train station.

The A86 is an important connection between the A9 Inverness to Perth Road and the A82 Inverness to Fort William Road.

A diversion is in place for motorists, but this would mean travelling north towards Fort Augustus on towards Inverness before coming back down the A9.

This means adding more than 100 miles to journeys between places like Fort William/Spean Bridge and the A9.

It is not yet known how long the closure will be in place for.

Parts of the Highlands have been left sodden, with Drumnadrochit receiving some of the most intense rainfall, according to STV meteorologist Sean Batty.

However, just last week that same area west of Loch Ness was scorched by wildfires close to Cannich, resulting in fire crews battling for days to dampen the flames.

The Met Office has issued thunderstorm warnings for the past three days for parts of the Highlands, with the most recent covering the west coast from noon until 9pm tonight.