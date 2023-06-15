The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in need of homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in need of homes

Dogs bought in lockdown, now sometimes with medical bills, are being brought in.

By Rita Campbell
Iona Nicol of Munlochy Animal Aid with three Lhasa Apso dogs who need a home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
An Inverness animal rescue centre feeling the effects of “covid pups” has been inundated with dogs needing new homes.

Munlochy Animal Aid on the Black Isle provides care for sick animals and works to rehome them.

With an average weekly vet bill of more than £1,000 and more dogs than they have space for, the centre is asking the public for help.

Part of the problem is so-called “Covid pups” – dogs bought during lockdown that are not socialised.

People can offer support by supporting fundraising efforts or by providing a new home for an animal in need.

Can you help keep these three lovely Lhasa Apsos together?

Animals find themselves in need of Munlochy’s help for a number of reasons.

Sometimes an owner is unwell. In other cases there has been a sudden death, or a family is struggling with personal problems.

Currently Munlochy is caring for three Lhasa Apsos, Cheeko, Marlon and Maisie, after their owner died.

Centre manager Iona Nicol said: “They are lovely little dogs, very devoted to each other. It would be lovely if someone took all three. People are sometimes keen to take two dogs. But trying to persuade someone to take three can be difficult.”

Munlochy houses a variety of dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, birds, fish, sheep, goats, pigs and horses.

But despite constantly finding them new homes, the number of dogs remains high.

Mrs Nicol said: “It’s constant. We have 25 dogs just now, and are meant to hold 19.

“People have taken dogs through covid time. A lot of them are not socialised. Some haven’t been socialised with other people. Others are not socialised with other dogs.

“Now owners are going back to work, dogs are reacting badly to the whole situation.”

These dogs need a chance

She added: “Dogs need people who have the ability to train them, sympathize with them and understand them.

“We are looking for people to give these dogs a chance. Even if they have one or two problems, try to work through them.

“Munlochy will support the new owners and give advice. There are lots of dog trainers you can go to and a lot of training classes. People can do a lot to help these dogs.”

Several factors are contributing to Munlochy’s high intake of dogs.

Mrs Nicol explained: “With the cost of living crisis, people are struggling to pay vet bills.

“A high percentage we get in, come in needing an appointment at the vet immediately.

“It’s costing a lot of money for the charity.”

What can you do to help?

Another issue is that people are buying or rescuing dogs from abroad. But they have no idea of the problems these dogs have until they get them home.

It is hoped that people will continue to support Munlochy’s fundraising efforts.

They are holding a fun day in North Kessock on July 22. There will be a dog parade with prizes including for “waggiest tail” and lots of other things.

To volunteer to rehome a dog, or offer help with fundraising, please phone or text Iona Nicol on 07740237728.

