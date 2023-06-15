The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in need of homes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness animal rescue centre feeling the effects of “covid pups” has been inundated with dogs needing new homes.

Munlochy Animal Aid on the Black Isle provides care for sick animals and works to rehome them.

With an average weekly vet bill of more than £1,000 and more dogs than they have space for, the centre is asking the public for help.

Part of the problem is so-called “Covid pups” – dogs bought during lockdown that are not socialised.

People can offer support by supporting fundraising efforts or by providing a new home for an animal in need.

Can you help keep these three lovely Lhasa Apsos together?

Animals find themselves in need of Munlochy’s help for a number of reasons.

Sometimes an owner is unwell. In other cases there has been a sudden death, or a family is struggling with personal problems.

Currently Munlochy is caring for three Lhasa Apsos, Cheeko, Marlon and Maisie, after their owner died.

Centre manager Iona Nicol said: “They are lovely little dogs, very devoted to each other. It would be lovely if someone took all three. People are sometimes keen to take two dogs. But trying to persuade someone to take three can be difficult.”

Munlochy houses a variety of dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, birds, fish, sheep, goats, pigs and horses.

But despite constantly finding them new homes, the number of dogs remains high.

Mrs Nicol said: “It’s constant. We have 25 dogs just now, and are meant to hold 19.

“People have taken dogs through covid time. A lot of them are not socialised. Some haven’t been socialised with other people. Others are not socialised with other dogs.

“Now owners are going back to work, dogs are reacting badly to the whole situation.”

These dogs need a chance

She added: “Dogs need people who have the ability to train them, sympathize with them and understand them.

“We are looking for people to give these dogs a chance. Even if they have one or two problems, try to work through them.

“Munlochy will support the new owners and give advice. There are lots of dog trainers you can go to and a lot of training classes. People can do a lot to help these dogs.”

Several factors are contributing to Munlochy’s high intake of dogs.

Mrs Nicol explained: “With the cost of living crisis, people are struggling to pay vet bills.

“A high percentage we get in, come in needing an appointment at the vet immediately.

“It’s costing a lot of money for the charity.”

What can you do to help?

Another issue is that people are buying or rescuing dogs from abroad. But they have no idea of the problems these dogs have until they get them home.

It is hoped that people will continue to support Munlochy’s fundraising efforts.

They are holding a fun day in North Kessock on July 22. There will be a dog parade with prizes including for “waggiest tail” and lots of other things.

To volunteer to rehome a dog, or offer help with fundraising, please phone or text Iona Nicol on 07740237728.