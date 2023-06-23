Scots singer Callum Beattie announces biggest Inverness show to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scots singer Callum Beattie announces biggest Inverness show to date

Performing as part of the Live in the City festive weekend, the show marks Callum Beattie's largest headline in the Highlands so far.

By Lottie Hood
Callum Beattie
Callum Beattie is playing in Inverness in December this year. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Singer songwriter Callum Beattie will return to Inverness for his largest live performance in the city yet.

The Edinburgh-born singer songwriter will be playing at the Inverness Leisure Centre on Sunday, December 10.

Performing as part of the Live in the City festive weekend, the show marks Callum Beattie’s largest headline in the Highlands so far.

The announcement follows after a “jam-packed” few years for the Scots singer.

His debut album People Like Us was released in 2021 and was named BBC Radio 2’s album of the week before headlining a sold out Scottish tour in 2021 and then touring as support for Amy Macdonald the next summer.

Callum Beattie
Callum Beattie said he was excited to be back in Inverness. Image: LCC Live.

Always has a ‘great time’ in the Highlands

Mr Beattie said he was looking forward to returning to the Highlands for a “great time”.

“I can’t wait to round up the year by being back in Inverness, especially as it’ll be my biggest ever show there,” he added.

“We always have such a great time up in the Highlands and I’m sure this time will be no different, just more people joining in on the fun.”

Skerryvore and Björn Again will also be playing at the event running from December 8-10.

Carlie Davidson from LCC Live, organisers of Live in the City, said: “Ever since Callum Beattie supported Amy Macdonald at our sold-out Northern Meeting Park show last summer, we’ve been keen to bring him back up north and his own headline show at the Inverness Leisure Centre in December was definitely perfect for that.”

Callum Beattie
Callum Beattie will also be joined by a special guest on the night of the show. Image: LCC Live.

“Callum brings such a good energy to his shows, and is clearly passionate about what he does so it’s one we can’t wait for.”

The singer will be joined by a special guest on the night of his December show, who will be announced in the months leading up to the event.

Tickets for Callum Beattie at the Inverness Leisure Centre on Sunday, December 10, go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 30. These can be bought online or from Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness.

