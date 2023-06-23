Scots singer Callum Beattie announces biggest Inverness show to date

Singer songwriter Callum Beattie will return to Inverness for his largest live performance in the city yet.

The Edinburgh-born singer songwriter will be playing at the Inverness Leisure Centre on Sunday, December 10.

Performing as part of the Live in the City festive weekend, the show marks Callum Beattie’s largest headline in the Highlands so far.

The announcement follows after a “jam-packed” few years for the Scots singer.

His debut album People Like Us was released in 2021 and was named BBC Radio 2’s album of the week before headlining a sold out Scottish tour in 2021 and then touring as support for Amy Macdonald the next summer.

Always has a ‘great time’ in the Highlands

Mr Beattie said he was looking forward to returning to the Highlands for a “great time”.

“I can’t wait to round up the year by being back in Inverness, especially as it’ll be my biggest ever show there,” he added.

“We always have such a great time up in the Highlands and I’m sure this time will be no different, just more people joining in on the fun.”

Skerryvore and Björn Again will also be playing at the event running from December 8-10.

Carlie Davidson from LCC Live, organisers of Live in the City, said: “Ever since Callum Beattie supported Amy Macdonald at our sold-out Northern Meeting Park show last summer, we’ve been keen to bring him back up north and his own headline show at the Inverness Leisure Centre in December was definitely perfect for that.”

“Callum brings such a good energy to his shows, and is clearly passionate about what he does so it’s one we can’t wait for.”

The singer will be joined by a special guest on the night of his December show, who will be announced in the months leading up to the event.

Tickets for Callum Beattie at the Inverness Leisure Centre on Sunday, December 10, go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 30. These can be bought online or from Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness.