Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from Highland schools

Check out our gallery of Last Class 2023 pictures from schools all across the Highlands, and see if your school is featured

By Kieran Beattie

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

This is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across the Highlands who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in the Highlands has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2023 photos?

Yes, you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details. 

Last Class 2023 pictures will be online on our website for each of the following regions on the following dates:

  • Aberdeen, Wednesday June 28
  • Aberdeenshire, Thursday June 29
  • Moray, Friday June 30
  • Highlands, Saturday July 1

Last Class 2023 in the Highlands:

Reay Primary School, P7
Mallaig Primary School, P7.
Mosstodloch Primary, P7.
Cauldeen Primary School, P7.
St Bride’s Primary North Ballachulish, P7.
Smithton Primary, P7IG.
Strathgarve Primary School, P7.
Strathconon Primary School, P7.
St Columba’s RC Primary – Fort William Class 2</p> <p>
Poolewe Primary, P7.
Farr Primary School, P7
Ballachulish Primary, P7.
Halkirk Primary, P7.
Applecross Primary, P7.
Auchtertyre Primary, P7.
Stratherrick Primary, P7.
Milton of Leys Primary School, P7
Sgoil Dhalabroig School, P7.
Inverloch Primary School, P7.
Newtonmore School, P7.
Smithton Primary School, P7RJ.</p> <p>
Tomnacross Primary School, P7.
Matybank Primary School, P7.
Lochcarron Primary School, P7.
Castlebay and Eoligarry Primary Schools, P7.
Acharacle Primary/Bun-sgoil Àth-Tharracail, P7.
Bishop Eden’s Primary, P7.
Invergarry Primary School, P7.
Mosstodloch Primary School, P7.
Glencoe Primary School, P7.
Glenurquhart Primary School, P7.
Hill of Fearn Primary School, P7.
Edinbane Primary School, P7.
Duncan Forbes Primary School, P7.
Drakies Primary School, P7.
Coulhill Primary School, P7.
Daviot Primary, P7.
Cauldeen Primary School, P7.
Cannich Bridge Primary School, P7.
Bualnaluib Primary School, P7.
Crown Primary School, P7.
Bunessan Primary School, P7.
Culbokie Primary School, P7.
Aviemore Primary School, P7.
Balnain Primary School, P7.
Barcaldine Primary School, P7.
Ardross Primary School, P7.
Ardgour & Lochaline Primary School, P7.
Achiltibuie Primary School, P7.
St. Joseph’s RC PS Primary School, P7.
Beauly Primary School, P7.
Drummond School, P7
Rosebank Primary School, P7.
Muck and Eigg Primary School, P7.
Keiss Primary School, P7.
Inver Primary School, P7.
Inshes Primary School, P7.
Resolis Primary School, P7.
Kilchoan Primary School, P7.
Lundavra Primary School, P7.
Muirtown Primary School, P7.
Kingussie Primary School, P7.
Hilton Primary School, P7.
Strathpeffer Primary School, P7.
Rockfield Primary School, P7.
Plockton Primary School-Bun Sgoil a’ Phluic, P7.
Smithton Primary School, P7.
Holm Primary School, P7.
Noss Primary School, P7.
Bonar Bridge Primary School, P7.
Lochaline Primary School, P7.
Cradlehall Primary School, P7.
Tore Primary School, P7.
Sleat Primary School, P7.
Strathdearn Primary School, P7.

