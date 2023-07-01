Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from Highland schools

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

This is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across the Highlands who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in the Highlands has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2023 photos?

Yes, you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details.

Last Class 2023 pictures will be online on our website for each of the following regions on the following dates:

Aberdeen, Wednesday June 28

Aberdeenshire, Thursday June 29

Moray, Friday June 30

Highlands, Saturday July 1

Last Class 2023 in the Highlands: