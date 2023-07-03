Corran vehicle ferry cancelled on Monday and Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Corran vehicle ferry cancelled on Monday and Tuesday

Crew have identified problem and have tried to source parts.

By Louise Glen
Corran ferry sign explaining it has been cancelled.
Corran Ferry services were pulled on Thursday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The crew of the Corran Ferry have confirmed the vessel will be out of service until at least Wednesday.

After The Maid of Glencoul suffered a mechanical fault on Wednesday, the short five minute crossing will be served by a passenger sailing.

Vehicles will be forced to travel around Loch Linnhe while a passenger-only ferry service is in place.

The “Maid” returned to service in June, after it was pulled for repair in dry dock on April 15.

A spokesman for the crew said: “Good afternoon…the problem has been identified and we are currently trying to source the necessary parts.

While Corran Ferry is cancelled motorists need to use another route

“We will be working on the ferry to rectify the situation on Monday and Tuesday of next week and will update you as to our progress.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman confirmed that both a passenger service would run across the narrows and a service from Ardgour to Fort William Pier would continue to run.

A shuttle bus service will be running as normal and this links up with the foot passenger service operated by Highland Ferries from Fort William to Camusnagaul.

The Fort William – Camusnagaul ferry remains on its enhanced timetable which was introduced following the Corran Ferry breakdown

Visitors can also use the alternative road routes around the Loch that have recently been improved with additional signage and expanded passing places.

Councillor Sarah Fanet. Image: Supplied.

Chairman of the economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans said: “I want to give the reassurance that we are doing everything possible to support the communities until the Maid is back in operation.”

Chairwoman of the Corran Ferry steering group, Sarah Fanet said: ‘’I am very pleased that contingency measures have been put in place quickly and this is reminder of the importance of the existing foot passenger ferry service between Camusnagaul and Fort William, combined with a bus shuttle.

“I just want to thank all staff and crew who are doing everything they can to have this resolved as soon as possible.’’

