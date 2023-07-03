Corran vehicle ferry cancelled on Monday and Tuesday

The crew of the Corran Ferry have confirmed the vessel will be out of service until at least Wednesday.

After The Maid of Glencoul suffered a mechanical fault on Wednesday, the short five minute crossing will be served by a passenger sailing.

Vehicles will be forced to travel around Loch Linnhe while a passenger-only ferry service is in place.

The “Maid” returned to service in June, after it was pulled for repair in dry dock on April 15.

A spokesman for the crew said: “Good afternoon…the problem has been identified and we are currently trying to source the necessary parts.

While Corran Ferry is cancelled motorists need to use another route

“We will be working on the ferry to rectify the situation on Monday and Tuesday of next week and will update you as to our progress.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman confirmed that both a passenger service would run across the narrows and a service from Ardgour to Fort William Pier would continue to run.

A shuttle bus service will be running as normal and this links up with the foot passenger service operated by Highland Ferries from Fort William to Camusnagaul.

The Fort William – Camusnagaul ferry remains on its enhanced timetable which was introduced following the Corran Ferry breakdown

Visitors can also use the alternative road routes around the Loch that have recently been improved with additional signage and expanded passing places.

Chairman of the economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans said: “I want to give the reassurance that we are doing everything possible to support the communities until the Maid is back in operation.”

Chairwoman of the Corran Ferry steering group, Sarah Fanet said: ‘’I am very pleased that contingency measures have been put in place quickly and this is reminder of the importance of the existing foot passenger ferry service between Camusnagaul and Fort William, combined with a bus shuttle.

“I just want to thank all staff and crew who are doing everything they can to have this resolved as soon as possible.’’