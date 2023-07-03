Testing begins in Westray to detect faulty cancer gene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Testing begins in Westray to detect faulty cancer gene

A landmark study found one in 100 people with Orcadian grandparents had a specific mutation of the BRCA1 gene.

By Louise Glen
Westray in the Orkney Islands.
Westray Development Trust has pledged £15,000 to a cancer study. Image: Gina Rendall.

Genetic testing taking place on the Orkney island of Westray is looking for a gene variant linked to a higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

The Westray Development Trust has given £15,000 towards a testing programme for 200 islanders who have grandparents from the island.

The test is a saliva smear carried out at home, but organised by the Westray GP practice.

A landmark study found one in 100 people with Orcadian grandparents had a specific mutation of the BRCA1 gene.

Researchers found most of them could trace their ancestry to Westray. The island has a population of only 600 people.

While there are other BRCA gene variants,which can leave women at a higher risk of ovarian and breast cancer, the Orkney variant BRCA1 V1736A is believed to be the first time a geographic ancestral link has been made in the UK.

Testing offered over Westray breast cancer gene

Gina Rendall, operations manager at the Westray Development Trust, is one of the first taking part in the testing scheme.

Gina Rendell of Westray Development Trust who have support breast cancer gene testing.
Gina Rendell of Westray Development Trust who have support breast cancer gene testing. Image: Supplied.

She told this morning’s BBC Good Morning Scotland that when the variant was discovered there was an impact on the island community : “It is hugely important that testing is rolled out, we’re just a pinpoint in the whole thing.

“Knowledge is power in this case, it’s giving you information for making a proper healthcare plan for the rest of your life.

“There are a lot of anxious folk out there, if we can be preventative on this, it is going to save money and save lives.”

Identifying the variant was the result of 25 years of research by Zosia Miedzybrodzka, professor of genetics at Aberdeen University and director of the NHS North of Scotland Genetic Service.

Testing available for 200 adults on Westray

Prof Miedzybrodzka said: “We highlighted that this gene alteration started some 400 years ago in Westray.

“It will not have come without a price. Some people will have found that scary, daunting, maybe a bit upsetting.

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says this new method of genetic testing is game-changing. Image: Aberdeen University
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka. Image: Aberdeen University

“What we are offering is for people to have a test and take control of their destiny by being able to take preventative healthcare measures.”

She said that people with the gene would face “big decisions”about what steps they could take if they have the gene.

Of the 480 adults on the island, some have been tested already, but anyone with grandparents on the islands can request a test from the GP clinic.

Anyone with a positive test will be offered a mammogram and advice will be given to anyone with the gene variant.

