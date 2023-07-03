Magic of Motown announces return to P&J Live in Aberdeen

Magic Of Motown will be returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Friday, May 24 next year.

Music lovers can look forward to all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in the upcoming live concert spectacular.

Seen by more than a million people, the show is now in its 18th year touring the UK.

The Magic Of Motown will offer 40 back-to-back classic songs packed into a two-hour spectacular in a lavish, colourful, ultimate feel-good show to create a rapturous and energetic dance party.

Tracks will take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, and Smokey Robinson.

The tribute show will be returning after a dazzling night back at P&J Live in November 2022.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “It’s time to revive this era of music and celebrate the incredible classic hits from the likes of Diana Ross and The Supremes.

“We are ready for the amazing costumes and wonderful dance routines – I’m sure it will be an incredible night of Motown once again.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 7 on Ticketmaster.