Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson in talks over move to Georgian top-flight

Ex-Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson could be set to leave Livingston… for the top-flight of Georgian football.

The 24-year-old has entered personal talks with Torpedo Kutaisi of the Erovnuli Liga after Livi boss David Martindale revealed the Almondvale club had accepted a six-figure bid.

He said: “Bruce has been given permission to talk to a club in Georgia. It was a decent six-figure offer to be honest.”

The left-field approach for Anderson looks to have developed as a result of former Hibs academy chief Steve Kean taking over as manager at the Georgian Cup winners, who will take part in Europa League qualifiyng in the new season.

Anderson came through the Pittodrie youth academy, scoring a memorable late equaliser against Rangers on his Dons debut in August 2018, and would go on to score twice more across his 39 Reds appearances before leaving for Livi in 2021.

The striker has scored 20 goals in 72 outings for the Lions.