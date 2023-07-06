Police catch 145 lorries speeding in just 105 hours on A96 at Brodie

Warnings have been issued about speeding lorries on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road at Brodie after speed cameras caught more than one every minute.

A mobile speed camera unit has been stationed along the A96 near Brodie and clocked 145 drivers speeding through the area.

Over the last year, the North Safety Cameras Unit was operational for 105 hours to deter speeding on the Forres to Nairn section of the road.

During that time, the unit noted a concerning trend developing with a high percentage of speeding offences committed by drivers of goods lorries and trucks.

As a single carriageway, the section of road at Brodie has a 40mph speed limit for heavy goods vehicles and a 50mph speed limit for light goods vehicles.

More than 62% of detections were vehicles of this type, which suggest drivers are either unaware of the lower speed restrictions or choose to ignore them.

Eric Dunion, North Safety Camera Unit manager, says “Education is as important to us as enforcement and these figures suggest there may be a lack of education surrounding the restricted speed limits for goods vehicles.

“If you are driving a vehicle larger than a standard car please be aware that it may have a lower speed limit; ask your employer if you are driving for work or inquire at the hire company when you hire any vehicle.”

A96 speeding concerns at Brodie

The mobile speed camera unit was set up following a spate of crashes in the area, which prompted local representatives to speak out.

In July last year, five crashes occurred near Brodie, resulting in several hospital admissions.

Meanwhile, in May a drink-driver was jailed after driving on the wrong side at Brodie, resulting in the death of a “much loved” Moray great-grandmother.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead spoke out saying locals were especially worried about the “confusion caused by the road layout” and the “high” 50mph speed limit.

After concerns were raised Transport Scotland committed to reviewing signage along the route to alert drivers to exits and speed restrictions.