The A86 at Roybridge is currently closed in both directions due a vehicle fire.

The incident happened at about 2.50pm on the road that links Kingussie to Spean Bridge.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said that two fire appliances from Fort William are currently at the scene.

Posting on Twitter, Traffic Scotland said: “Please plan ahead for delays and use an alternative route where possible.”

More as we get it.