‘Incredible generosity’: Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than £20,000

Team are "truly humbled and eternally grateful" for the assistance

By Eve McLachlan
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
Hebridean music legends Peat and Diesel have gifted more than £20,000 to help athletes compete in a major inter-island event.

The trio has handed over £22,432.30 from a gig at the iconic Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow to the Western Isles Island Games Association (WIIGA) .

The association supports the Outer Hebrides’ best athletes as they go for gold at the NatWest International Island Games from July 8-14.

Guernsey is hosting this year’s games.

Competitors from across Europe’s island communities will come together to take part in events, ranging from sailing to table tennis.

But getting there is expensive, so local legends Peat and Diesel have stepped in to help.

All proceeds from their recent show at the Barrowlands went to helping WIIGA cover attendance costs.

‘Fantastic support’

The sold-out show meant they raised well over their goal of £20,000.

On Twitter, the band say the final total is “an incredible amount that couldn’t have been possible without the BEST fans in the world.”

“The three coves are delighted to have been able to do our bit.

“We’ll be cheering our athletes on as they head for the Island Games this weekend,” they said.

WIIGA team manager Iain ‘GG’ Campbell said: “We are so grateful.

“Their fantastic support, along with the generosity of their fan base, has gone such a long way in helping us get our squad of 106 to Guernsey for the games.”

Peat and Diesel perform at Loopallu 2018. Photo: Steven Gourlay

“The boys were delighted to be able to support the community in this way and we can’t thank them enough for what they have done.”

‘Eternally grateful’

WIIGA is “truly humbled and eternally grateful”, says chairman Norman MacDonald.

“I suspect we’ll be hearing a few renditions of ‘That’s the way we do it in the Western Isles’ during the week.”

Even as the star athletes head off to represent the Western Isles, Peat and Diesel will be coming home.

The band is headlining HebCelt, the Outer Hebrides’ biggest music festival, which is beng held from July 12-15.

