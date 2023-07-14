Highland minister sacked by Free Church after historic allegations come to light

A Highland minister has been banished from his church after historic allegations of misconduct against him surfaced.

The Free Church of Scotland said Reverend Farquhar Renwick had been “suspended indefinitely” because of something alleged to have happened before he was ordained.

Mr Renwick, 63, has been the minister at Knockbain Free Church in North Kessock since 1986.

A spokeswoman for the Free Church said: “Mr Renwick’s dismissal is the result of a thorough and careful investigation into recent allegations of misconduct that predated his ordination.”

The church is now looking for a new leader.

Shock dismissal

Members of Knockbain’s congregation can watch old sermons online.

Its archive dates back to 2015.

But every sermon involving Mr Renwick has been deleted.

Any mention of him has also been scrubbed from the church’s website and social media page.

The former minister was listed as the point of contact for the church on its website as recently as last month.

And at the church building itself, his name is still above the door.

The Free Church was asked to clarify the nature of the allegations against Mr Renwick but declined to do so.

A spokeswoman added: “The Presbytery took the allegations seriously, and a formal disciplinary process followed.

“The result was the conclusion that Mr Renwick should no longer remain as a minister within the Free Church of Scotland.

“The Presbytery has undertaken to provide pastoral support to all those affected.”

No appeal against the decision

At his Black Isle home on Thursday, Mr Renwick said he did not want to comment.

His former employer said he has complied with the investigation and does not intend to appeal against their decision.

It is understood there are no criminal charges outstanding against Mr Renwick.

Before joining the church in 1986, Mr Renwick served as a police officer with Northern Constabulary.

The Free Church was formed in 1843.

It followed a split with the Church of Scotland because of a dispute about how much the state should be involved.