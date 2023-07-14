Highland minister sacked by Free Church after historic allegations come to light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland minister sacked by Free Church after historic allegations come to light

The Free Church made its decision after carrying out a "careful and thorough" investigation.

By Stuart Findlay
Farquhar Renwick has been removed from his position at Knockbain Free Church. Image: DC Thomson
A Highland minister has been banished from his church after historic allegations of misconduct against him surfaced.

The Free Church of Scotland said Reverend Farquhar Renwick had been “suspended indefinitely” because of something alleged to have happened before he was ordained.

Mr Renwick, 63, has been the minister at Knockbain Free Church in North Kessock since 1986.

A spokeswoman for the Free Church said: “Mr Renwick’s dismissal is the result of a thorough and careful investigation into recent allegations of misconduct that predated his ordination.”

The church is now looking for a new leader.

Shock dismissal

Members of Knockbain’s congregation can watch old sermons online.

Its archive dates back to 2015.

But every sermon involving Mr Renwick has been deleted.

Any mention of him has also been scrubbed from the church’s website and social media page.

The former minister was listed as the point of contact for the church on its website as recently as last month.

Farquhar Renwick is still listed as the minister of the church. Image: DC Thomson

And at the church building itself, his name is still above the door.

The Free Church was asked to clarify the nature of the allegations against Mr Renwick but declined to do so.

A spokeswoman added: “The Presbytery took the allegations seriously, and a formal disciplinary process followed.

“The result was the conclusion that Mr Renwick should no longer remain as a minister within the Free Church of Scotland.

“The Presbytery has undertaken to provide pastoral support to all those affected.”

No appeal against the decision

At his Black Isle home on Thursday, Mr Renwick said he did not want to comment.

His former employer said he has complied with the investigation and does not intend to appeal against their decision.

It is understood there are no criminal charges outstanding against Mr Renwick.

Before joining the church in 1986, Mr Renwick served as a police officer with Northern Constabulary.

Knockbain Free Church is in Ferry Brae, close to North Kessock Primary School. Image: Chris MacLennan/DC Thomson

The Free Church was formed in 1843.

It followed a split with the Church of Scotland because of a dispute about how much the state should be involved.

