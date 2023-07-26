First-ever MRI scanner to be installed at NHS Western Isles hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

First-ever MRI scanner to be installed at NHS Western Isles hospital

The new scanning service would save 1,100 patients from the Western Isles travelling to the mainland for scans each year.

By Lauren Taylor
An NHS Western Isles hospital will soon be the first to boast an on-island MRI scanner.

NHS Western Isles is planning to install the MRI facility at the hospital in Stornoway following £2.4 million funding from the Scottish Government.

There are currently no MRI facilities available in Western Isles with 1,100 residents needing to travel to mainland hospitals for scans each year.

Medical director Frank McAuley said: “The reality of an MRI scanner based at Western Isles Hospital offers huge improvements in patient pathways, including those involving cancer or neurological conditions.

“Reduced reliance on mainland resources will impact patient travel requirements, an issue causing an increased impact on all involved. Excellent news.”

MRI scanning is a standard radiological tool for both emergency and planned care.

It is hoped the facility will be ready for patients as early as next autumn, helping patients get the treatment they need earlier.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said: “The scanner will also help clinical teams diagnose and treat the cause of patients’ symptoms faster and get them the care and treatment they need earlier.”

western isles hospital
Western Isles hospital in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

MRI scanner been an ‘aspiration’ for NHS Western Isles for many years

In a joint statement, NHS Western Isles chair, Gillian McCannon, and chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “Having an MRI scanning service has been an aspiration of NHS Western Isles for many years and the fact that this funding has now been approved is wonderful news for our population.

“Introducing MRI scanning to our services will positively transform the patient experience, meaning that significant numbers of patients will no longer have to travel to the mainland and endure extended overnight stays for this important investigation.

“Having a scanner on-island will also help us to reduce diagnostic waiting times with the scanner available for planned and urgent care patients. In addition to the direct clinical management benefits, we will also reduce travel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Looking to the future having this modern piece of equipment will help boost the recruitment and retention of clinical staff to the Western Isles; a vital step to ensure the sustainability of Western Isles services.”

