First-ever MRI scanner to be installed at NHS Western Isles hospital

An NHS Western Isles hospital will soon be the first to boast an on-island MRI scanner.

NHS Western Isles is planning to install the MRI facility at the hospital in Stornoway following £2.4 million funding from the Scottish Government.

There are currently no MRI facilities available in Western Isles with 1,100 residents needing to travel to mainland hospitals for scans each year.

Medical director Frank McAuley said: “The reality of an MRI scanner based at Western Isles Hospital offers huge improvements in patient pathways, including those involving cancer or neurological conditions.

“Reduced reliance on mainland resources will impact patient travel requirements, an issue causing an increased impact on all involved. Excellent news.”

MRI scanning is a standard radiological tool for both emergency and planned care.

It is hoped the facility will be ready for patients as early as next autumn, helping patients get the treatment they need earlier.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said: “The scanner will also help clinical teams diagnose and treat the cause of patients’ symptoms faster and get them the care and treatment they need earlier.”

MRI scanner been an ‘aspiration’ for NHS Western Isles for many years

In a joint statement, NHS Western Isles chair, Gillian McCannon, and chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “Having an MRI scanning service has been an aspiration of NHS Western Isles for many years and the fact that this funding has now been approved is wonderful news for our population.

“Introducing MRI scanning to our services will positively transform the patient experience, meaning that significant numbers of patients will no longer have to travel to the mainland and endure extended overnight stays for this important investigation.

“Having a scanner on-island will also help us to reduce diagnostic waiting times with the scanner available for planned and urgent care patients. In addition to the direct clinical management benefits, we will also reduce travel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Looking to the future having this modern piece of equipment will help boost the recruitment and retention of clinical staff to the Western Isles; a vital step to ensure the sustainability of Western Isles services.”