Stonehaven railway station car park to partially close for two days

Part of the busy car park will close for the weekend as maintenance work is carried out.

By Shanay Taylor
The car park will partially close for two days. Image: Google Maps.
Travellers are being advised that Stonehaven Railway Station’s car park will be partially shut this weekend.

Essential work is being carried out in area, and the car park will be shut between Saturday and Monday.

Electric vehicle charging and disabled spaces will not be affected and will remain accessible to users.

Car owners are being urged to remove their vehicles in plenty of time.

Essential maintenance work will be carried out in the car park. Image: Scott Baxter.
Stonehaven’s train station car park will close in order for essential maintenance to be carried out on the surrounding trees.

As some of the trees are overgrown, some require to be removed and others crowned, to ensure there is no damage from falling branches or to power cables.

Signage is already in place to advise the public of the closure and barriers will also be in place while the works are undertaken.

