The post-war make-over that transformed golf at Royal Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The post-war make-over that transformed golf at Royal Dornoch

The reconstruction project proved influential in creating the course that's among the world's best.

By John Ross
A colour aerial view of par of the Royal Dornoch championship course
Royal Dornoch's Championship Course

Each year golfers from around the world patiently try to navigate their way around the challenging links at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

Similarly, the club has had to play a long game and adapt to changing circumstances to achieve the best result.

Seventy five years ago an exhibition match was held to mark extensive changes to Royal Dornoch’s Championship Course.

The course is now ranked among the best in the world.

But during the Second World War, much of the lower links were requisitioned by the RAF.

An aerodrome was built on the Ladies’ Course (which later became the Struie Course) and some holes of the Championship Course were also lost.

Changes helped create renowned golf course

A decision was taken to construct new holes towards Embo, following a suggestion from long-time head greenkeeper (and later professional) Robbie Grant.

A new 6th green come into play and new holes from 7-11 were created, as well as the 13th.

The reconstruction project proved hugely influential in creating the Championship Course which is now a bucket-list venue for contemporary golfers.

The new stretch of holes was officially unveiled at a ceremony that saw club president the Duke of Sutherland invited to hit the opening drive.

The Duke of Sutherland hit the first tee shot on the reconstructed course 75 years ago

The club’s council of management minutes noted that posters had been ordered to advertise an opening exhibition match featuring top talents from Scotland and England.

The 2/6d admission price allowed golf fans of the day to watch Scottish international J.C Wilson and Ryder Cup player James Adams. They took on English rivals Leonard Crawley, a Walker Cup player and golf correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, and another Ryder Cup player, Charles Ward.

The English pair scored a 2 and 1 victory and the players were hosted at Dunrobin Castle by the duke.

Dornoch’s ‘remarkable legacy’

Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton said: “A common thread running through the generations entrusted with protecting and enhancing our marvellous links has been a single-minded determination to hand it on in fine shape for the next generation.

“The extensive changes made to the Championship Course in the wake of the Second World War created a remarkable legacy and undoubtedly contributed hugely to the reputation Royal Dornoch enjoys today.”

Golf in Dornoch can be traced back to at least 1616.

The club was formed in 1877. In 1886 Old Tom Morris was invited to lay out a more fully-planned course.

Head greenkeeper and professional Robbie Grant is credited with playing a key role in plotting major post war changes to the Royal Dornoch course

The design was later re-modelled to deal with changes to golf equipment, including a faster, rubber-cored ball.

The course evolution continued recently with the re-aligned 8th hole being unveiled, following changes to the 7th.

Earlier this year, the club also marked the centenary of the opening of the Struie Course.

More from Highlands & Islands

Royal Dornoch's Championship Course
Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is 'unfair, unjustified and inaccurate'
Royal Dornoch's Championship Course
Lerwick RNLI rescues diver reported missing off coast of Bressay
Royal Dornoch's Championship Course
Bomb squad made aware of possible 'sea mine' submerged in Highland loch
Royal Dornoch's Championship Course
World first for Highlands as tourism and renewables come together in 'unusual, strange and…
A "road closed" sign on the road
Emergency repairs to collapsed drain caused traffic chaos on A82 near Kessock Bridge
OVO's engineers are struggling with a 'backlog' of meter repairs and installations. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Anger as OVO Energy customers left without power for three days
MV Corran ferry
Corran Ferry 'unlikely' to be ready until end of August following ANOTHER delay
Glenfinnan viaduct on the railway between Fort William and Mallaig and was the first mass concrete bridge to be built in Britain . Barbie would love it, before sorting out uniforms for people.
Iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct to be repaired after cracks found in supporting arch
Royal Dornoch's Championship Course
Nessie hunters wanted for the biggest search of Loch Ness in 50 years
Royal Dornoch's Championship Course
Insurance issues forces closure of new Fort William Bike Park - the day after…