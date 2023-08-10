Biscoff burger, anyone? Choose from this (and much more) at Resident X this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

What’s better than a business offering one deal during Aberdeen Restaurant Week? One that is offering four, of course.

Marischal Square’s Resident X falls into this category, which comes as no surprise given that the venue houses four independent street food vendors offering a fantastic variety of dishes.

It would be a shame to shine a light on one or two, and not the whole lot…

I say this for not only their benefit, but for consumers too. Each food unit has its own unique menu that means there is something to suit all tastes for Resident X goers.

Resident X: A feast for the eyes (and taste buds)

For those of you that keep up-to-date on the city’s food scene, you’ll know all about Resident X.

Despite opening its doors more than six months ago, it is still very much the talk of the town – and quite rightly so in my opinion.

The 10,00sqft premises, which also boasts two bars, is modern, fun and unlike any other venue in the Granite City. Its interior features a light tunnel, arcade games and neon décor.

My friend Lauren, who accepted my invitation to join me for a Resident X outing, adored the space just as much as I did.

A Biscoff burger from Aberdam and Pluck’s chicken-based delights

After securing a cocktail, the Jon Bong Jovi, for Lauren and a pornstar martini mocktail for myself, we made our way to the designated vendor area.

The four units include Aberdam, Baby Jewel, Acropolis and Pluck.

We ordered our dishes from each trader one after the other in the hopes they would be ready at roughly the same time. This idea proved successful.

Starting out with Aberdam, I couldn’t skip the opportunity to order a Biscoff burger.

A single smashed patty, honey chilli mayo, American cheese, crispy onions and Lotus Biscoff sauce were sandwiched between a golden-brown sesame seed bun.

Lauren was skeptical on the addition of Biscoff. I couldn’t understand why as it was everything I had imagined (and more)…

The sweet sauce and chilli mayo balanced each other out flawlessly, while the patty was tender and the cheese added tanginess.

Speaking of flawless, the bun was too. It didn’t get soggy, kept everything intact and tasted delicious.

Our accompanying Dutch fries – topped with pink mayo – were crunchy and seasoned well.

Our portion of fries from Pluck were just as substantial, yet they were more on the skinny side.

We opted for Korean style chicken strips as well, and the pair of us agreed they were the best we’d had in some time.

Juicy on the inside yet crispy on the outside, they had been topped with paprika, honey, sesame, ginger, chilli, star anise and lime.

They were equally as fragrant as they were tasty with the lime and chilli proving the stars of the show.

Be transported to Greece and India with Acropolis and Baby Jewel

Also sat on our table was a three tier tiffin stack by Baby Jewel – from much-loved Aberdeen restaurant Jewel in the Crown.

Having never had a tiffin stack in the past, the entire process of revealing each layer (which included a curry, a rice and a side) was very exciting.

We went for the butter chicken, pilau rice and vegetable pakora.

There was a sufficient amount of rice which had an aromatic flavour and four pakoras that were soft in texture.

We would have adored a few more chunks of chicken in our curry. Nevertheless, the sauce was silky-smooth and creamy.

Our final dish was from Greek street food brand Acropolis, and this proved Lauren’s favourite of the bunch. I couldn’t possibly pick (although I did keep going back for more of that burger).

The chicken salad contained a vibrant medley of lettuce, tomatoes, mixed onions and shredded chicken, of course. Despite there being a hefty helping of each ingredient, it made for a light and refreshing meal.

Topped with a syrupy pomegranate molasses, it elevated the dish even further with its rich, sweet notes.

Acropolis even treated us to a batch of fried halloumi bites and chicken gyros. While they aren’t part of the business’ Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu, I would urge you to give them a go…

Resident X: The verdict

Resident X, Aberdam, Baby Jewel, Acropolis and Pluck, I applaud you.

In my opinion, the range of options available at Resident X – not only during Aberdeen Restaurant Week but at any given time – is unrivalled in the city. There is something for everyone.

Information

A: Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

W: www.facebook.com/RX.msq

Price: £40

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotions:

Aberdam: Any smash burger and fries for £10

Baby Jewel: Three tier tiffin stack (including curry, rice and a side) for £10

Acropolis: Chicken salad box and double halloumi or feta for £10

Pluck: Pluck n’ cheese or any chicken burger and fries for £10

