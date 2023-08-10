Biscoff burger, anyone? Choose from this (and much more) at Resident X this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biscoff burger, anyone? Choose from this (and much more) at Resident X this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Four deals are available at the Marischal Square-based venue this ARW.

Some of the food available at Resident X during Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

What’s better than a business offering one deal during Aberdeen Restaurant Week? One that is offering four, of course.

Marischal Square’s Resident X falls into this category, which comes as no surprise given that the venue houses four independent street food vendors offering a fantastic variety of dishes.

The glass exterior of Resident X with a purple neon sign reading 'RX'
The easily recognisable Resident X branding. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It would be a shame to shine a light on one or two, and not the whole lot…

I say this for not only their benefit, but for consumers too. Each food unit has its own unique menu that means there is something to suit all tastes for Resident X goers.

Resident X: A feast for the eyes (and taste buds)

For those of you that keep up-to-date on the city’s food scene, you’ll know all about Resident X.

Despite opening its doors more than six months ago, it is still very much the talk of the town – and quite rightly so in my opinion.

The light tunnel in Resident X
The light tunnel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The 10,00sqft premises, which also boasts two bars, is modern, fun and unlike any other venue in the Granite City. Its interior features a light tunnel, arcade games and neon décor.

My friend Lauren, who accepted my invitation to join me for a Resident X outing, adored the space just as much as I did.

A Biscoff burger from Aberdam and Pluck’s chicken-based delights

After securing a cocktail, the Jon Bong Jovi, for Lauren and a pornstar martini mocktail for myself, we made our way to the designated vendor area.

The four units include Aberdam, Baby Jewel, Acropolis and Pluck.

One of Aberdam's burgers available at Resident X during Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Aberdam’s Biscoff burger. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

We ordered our dishes from each trader one after the other in the hopes they would be ready at roughly the same time. This idea proved successful.

Starting out with Aberdam, I couldn’t skip the opportunity to order a Biscoff burger.

A single smashed patty, honey chilli mayo, American cheese, crispy onions and Lotus Biscoff sauce were sandwiched between a golden-brown sesame seed bun.

Fries with pink mayo and a dish on onion rings
Dutch fries topped with pink mayo. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Lauren was skeptical on the addition of Biscoff. I couldn’t understand why as it was everything I had imagined (and more)…

The sweet sauce and chilli mayo balanced each other out flawlessly, while the patty was tender and the cheese added tanginess.

 

Speaking of flawless, the bun was too. It didn’t get soggy, kept everything intact and tasted delicious.

Our accompanying Dutch fries – topped with pink mayo – were crunchy and seasoned well.

Our portion of fries from Pluck were just as substantial, yet they were more on the skinny side.

Chicken strips and chips available at Resident X during Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Chicken strips and chips by Pluck. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

We opted for Korean style chicken strips as well, and the pair of us agreed they were the best we’d had in some time.

Juicy on the inside yet crispy on the outside, they had been topped with paprika, honey, sesame, ginger, chilli, star anise and lime.

They were equally as fragrant as they were tasty with the lime and chilli proving the stars of the show.

Be transported to Greece and India with Acropolis and Baby Jewel

Also sat on our table was a three tier tiffin stack by Baby Jewel – from much-loved Aberdeen restaurant Jewel in the Crown.

Having never had a tiffin stack in the past, the entire process of revealing each layer (which included a curry, a rice and a side) was very exciting.

The vendor stalls in Resident X
The vendor area at Resident X. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

We went for the butter chicken, pilau rice and vegetable pakora.

There was a sufficient amount of rice which had an aromatic flavour and four pakoras that were soft in texture.

We would have adored a few more chunks of chicken in our curry. Nevertheless, the sauce was silky-smooth and creamy.

three metal tins, one with rice, another with curry and another with pakoras
Baby Jewel’s three tier tiffin stack. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Our final dish was from Greek street food brand Acropolis, and this proved Lauren’s favourite of the bunch. I couldn’t possibly pick (although I did keep going back for more of that burger).

The chicken salad contained a vibrant medley of lettuce, tomatoes, mixed onions and shredded chicken, of course. Despite there being a hefty helping of each ingredient, it made for a light and refreshing meal.

Some of the dishes at Resident X in Aberdeen
The assortment of dishes from Pluck, bottom left, and Acropolis. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Topped with a syrupy pomegranate molasses, it elevated the dish even further with its rich, sweet notes.

Acropolis even treated us to a batch of fried halloumi bites and chicken gyros. While they aren’t part of the business’ Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu, I would urge you to give them a go…

Resident X: The verdict

Resident X, Aberdam, Baby Jewel, Acropolis and Pluck, I applaud you.

In my opinion, the range of options available at Resident X – not only during Aberdeen Restaurant Week but at any given time – is unrivalled in the city. There is something for everyone.

Information

A: Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

W: www.facebook.com/RX.msq

Price: £40

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotions:

  • Aberdam: Any smash burger and fries for £10
  • Baby Jewel: Three tier tiffin stack (including curry, rice and a side) for £10
  • Acropolis: Chicken salad box and double halloumi or feta for £10
  • Pluck: Pluck n’ cheese or any chicken burger and fries for £10

For more Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023 reviews…

