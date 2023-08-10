Emergency funds for islanders to combat cost-of-living crisis

An emergency fund has been set up to help islanders in Argyll and Bute through the cost-of-living crisis.

With eye-watering electricity costs as islanders struggle to keep their homes warm, Argyll and Bute Council have set aside £141,000 to help communities scattered across the islands of the West Coast.

Studies show that islanders face up to 60% more in living costs.

Many island communities have been severely impacted by the crisis, with foodbanks appearing on Tiree, Bute, Mull, Iona and Islay.

The council approved funding back in January to help ease financial pressures on communities but now more needs to be done.

Previous schemes supported included free school meal top-ups, foodbank support and those on a limited income received a £120 Love Local card.

Funding will ‘help hard-pressed families’

Now councillors have once again approved a measure to direct funding from the Scottish Government’s Island Cost of Crisis Emergency Fund to worthy causes.

Liz McCabe, policy lead for Islands and Business Development, said: “The current cost of living crisis has created very challenging circumstances for many people across our communities.

“This is particularly true for the region’s islands with estimates showing that, due to a number of factors, those in island communities are facing, in some cases, around 20% to 60% higher costs of living than the UK average.

“Following on from the previous allocation, this latest Islands Cost Crisis Emergency funding will again go to support projects and initiatives which will help hard-pressed families and individuals in our remote communities.”