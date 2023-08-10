Emergency funds for islanders to combat cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency funds for islanders to combat cost-of-living crisis

Island communities face up to 60% higher costs of living than the UK average.

By Ross Hempseed
Woman in supermarket amidst the cost of living crisis.
Funding has been approved to help island communities through the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

An emergency fund has been set up to help islanders in Argyll and Bute through the cost-of-living crisis.

With eye-watering electricity costs as islanders struggle to keep their homes warm, Argyll and Bute Council have set aside £141,000 to help communities scattered across the islands of the West Coast.

Studies show that islanders face up to 60% more in living costs.

Many island communities have been severely impacted by the crisis, with foodbanks appearing on Tiree, Bute, Mull, Iona and Islay.

The council approved funding back in January to help ease financial pressures on communities but now more needs to be done.

Previous schemes supported included free school meal top-ups, foodbank support and those on a limited income received a £120 Love Local card.

Funding will ‘help hard-pressed families’

More and more people are resorting to using foodbanks due to the rise in food prices. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Now councillors have once again approved a measure to direct funding from the Scottish Government’s Island Cost of Crisis Emergency Fund to worthy causes.

Liz McCabe, policy lead for Islands and Business Development, said: “The current cost of living crisis has created very challenging circumstances for many people across our communities.

“This is particularly true for the region’s islands with estimates showing that, due to a number of factors, those in island communities are facing, in some cases, around 20% to 60% higher costs of living than the UK average.

“Following on from the previous allocation, this latest Islands Cost Crisis Emergency funding will again go to support projects and initiatives which will help hard-pressed families and individuals in our remote communities.”

