10-year-old boy left clinging to capsized dinghy ‘calling for help’ near Oban

A boy has been rescued after his dinghy capsized near Oban.

Stornoway Coastguard was referred several 999 calls at around 10.50am today after a boy was spotted clinging to a capsized dinghy near North Ledaig Caravan Park.

People reported seeing the 10-year-old holding onto the vessel and “calling for help” north of Oban airstrip.

Oban lifeboat and coastguard team were deployed and a broadcast was sent 10 minutes later to nearby ships to ask for assistance.

Minutes after, a nearby vessel answered the call for help and picked up the boy.

Returned ‘safe and well’

He was returned to his parents at North Ledaig Caravan Park and was checked over by Oban coastguard team.

A Stornoway Coastguard spokesman said: “At 10.48am we received reports of a 10-year-old boy in a small dinghy in distress north of Oban airstrip.

“The boat had capsized and he was holding onto it and calling for help.

“A nearby vessel answered our call for assistance and the boy was delivered back to his parents safe and well.”