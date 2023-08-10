10-year-old boy left clinging to capsized dinghy ‘calling for help’ near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

10-year-old boy left clinging to capsized dinghy ‘calling for help’ near Oban

People reported seeing the child holding onto the vessel and "calling for help" north of Oban airstrip.  

By Lottie Hood
Oban lifeboat
Oban lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Team were called to attend. Image: RNLI Oban Lifeboat Station/ Facebook

A boy has been rescued after his dinghy capsized near Oban.

Stornoway Coastguard was referred several 999 calls at around 10.50am today after a boy was spotted clinging to a capsized dinghy near North Ledaig Caravan Park.

People reported seeing the 10-year-old holding onto the vessel and “calling for help” north of Oban airstrip.

Oban lifeboat and coastguard team were deployed and a broadcast was sent 10 minutes later to nearby ships to ask for assistance.

Minutes after, a nearby vessel answered the call for help and picked up the boy.

Returned ‘safe and well’

He was returned to his parents at North Ledaig Caravan Park and was checked over by Oban coastguard team.

A Stornoway Coastguard spokesman said: “At 10.48am we received reports of a 10-year-old boy in a small dinghy in distress north of Oban airstrip.

“The boat had capsized and he was holding onto it and calling for help.

“A nearby vessel answered our call for assistance and the boy was delivered back to his parents safe and well.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Woman in supermarket amidst the cost of living crisis.
Emergency funds for islanders to combat cost-of-living crisis
Fraudster Ann Dunlop from Beauly Picture shows; Fraudster Ann Dunlop from Beauly. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift Date; Unknown
Highland woman conned family out of £35,000 in fraud involving bogus Hollywood actress
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stewart threatened police officers while in custody Picture shows; Agnes Stewart Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Woman threatened to eat police officer's nose 'clean off'
Loganair ATR72 aircraft
Loganair slashes island flights - and ruins weekend breaks - as it brings in…
Torsa Island
Inner Hebrides 'Thor' island under the hammer for £1.5m
unexploded bombs found in Moray firth.
Scores of unexploded wartime bombs found in Moray Firth
Clipper race is due to sail into Oban. Image: Our Isles and Oceans.
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to arrive in Oban
Graham Cox died during a hike in Glencoe
Man who died on Glencoe's Aonach Eagach named as Southport family man
The man was transported via helicopter to Raigmore Hospital. Image: Universal News And Sport
63-year-old man airlifted to hospital after falling from 60ft cliff on Mingulay
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger Picture shows; John Johnson and Lerwick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man cut off vulnerable victim's finger in 'barbaric' act of revenge

Conversation