Skye firefighters cause disco inferno with catchy song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye firefighters cause disco inferno with catchy song

Firefighters in Dunvegan have released Things Are Hotting Up

By Shanay Taylor

Firefighters from Skye have put their own twist on a disco inferno by releasing a super-catchy song.

The crew at Dunvegan Community Fire Station has recorded Things Are Hotting Up.

And it’s extremely catchy.

The song is intended to give people an insight into what it’s like to be a firefighter in the Highlands and Islands.

Things Are Hotting Up

John Shurmer-Smith – a former international touring musician who now balances life as an on-call firefighter – sparked the idea.

John, better known by his stage name Louis Barabbas, said that being part of a fire crew “feels a lot like being in a band”.

“Though the project was a lot of fun, the idea was born out of quite a challenging situation, namely on-call crew shortages”, he added.

The song comes as the station sought to find a way to promote all of the work they do in an “engaging way”.

‘It’s about caring for people’

In a bid to recruit more people to join the fire service, the Dunvegan offered a humorous look at their day-to-day lives.

John is joined in the crew at Dunvegan by Watch Commander Alasdair Maclean, crew commanders Miriam Ascher and Scott Maclucas-Paton and firefighter Iain MacPhie.

“There’s maybe a sense the image of firefighters is quite stoic, quite macho”, said John.

“But my experience is anything but, it’s a community job, it’s about caring for people and it couldn’t be more human.”

Station commander Karla Stevenson also said: “I’m very proud of John and the Dunvegan crew for coming up with such an imaginative way to promote the talent and diversity of on-call firefighters.

“It was a privilege to play a small part in this.

“Our crews, especially on-call personnel, are so vital to island communities like Skye and this video is a perfect example of our community involvement.”

Proceeds will go to charity

The song is part of a community album released by local charity SEALL, which works to promote music and art projects in Skye and Raasay.

The album was funded through Creative Scotland’s Culture Collective initiative and all proceeds will go towards supporting the work of Alzheimer Scotland.

Anyone who would like to join the on-call band can visit the firefighter pages on the SFRS website.

More from Highlands & Islands

A close-up of the side of a Loganair plane.
'There was a time when it was better than this': Local reaction to Loganair…
Construction of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Aberdeen. Its budget has increased by another £12m. Picture by Kenny Elrick on April 13, 2022.
Why have construction projects in Scotland, including the Baird Family Hospital, faced delays?
Nairn beach, with people on it.
Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in…
Gaelic singer Mary Ann Kennedy will be conducting Lochaber Gaelic Choir. Image: Lochaber Gaelic Choir.
Broadcaster Mary Ann Kennedy to conduct Lochaber Gaelic Choir
An Openreach van on a road, with cones to its side.
Hundreds without wifi and mobile service after campervan crash
John Doe and Aquarius near Skye. Image: Skyelark gift shop/ Cullin Photography.
Film on West Coast killer whales to hit home their plight
A87 at Invershiel
Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on A87 at Invershiel
Around 77 Stagecoach services across Inverness have been pulled from the schedule today due to staff shortages. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach 'sorry' after disabled man trying to get home to Nairn forced to stay…
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Signalling fault disrupts rail services on Highland Main Line
MP Angus MacNeil
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil expelled from SNP after row with chief whip

Conversation