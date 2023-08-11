Broadcaster Mary Ann Kennedy to conduct Lochaber Gaelic Choir

One of Lochaber’s highly successful Gaelic choirs has welcomed Mary Ann Kennedy as its conductor.

Award-winning musician and broadcaster Ms Kennedy takes the helm of Còisir

Ghàidhlig Loch Abar – and she will be making it easier to join the choristers,

An exciting programme of workshops and learning beckons as the choir embarks on a new-style format designed to make wider participation possible and to take account of busy lives and wellbeing.

The BBC Alba and Radio Scotland presenter takes over from musical friend and colleague Rachel Walker, of Gairlochy, who led the choir to a stunning three-in-a-row series of wins at the Royal National Mòd.

The new rehearsal format will see the choir meeting once a month for day-long workshops, with Ms Kennedy and Gaelic tutor Carolyn Groat creating a whole package of audio and video learning resources to support singers between sessions.

Ms Groat said, “The post-lockdown world for singers is a very different one, and we are responding in a way that we believe will allow singers to make a commitment to the choir without the stress of having to attend weekly rehearsals.

“Our learning support package is second to none, and we’ll be encouraging members to get together informally to support each other as well.”

The choir’s new director is one of the country’s most highly respected conductors, having twice lifted the Lovat’shield with her former choir, Inverness.

She performed with them at the first State Opening of the Scottish Parliament and was commissioned to create ‘Aiseag’ (Ferryboat) as part of the first UK New Music Biennial, which saw the choir musically take over several carriages of the London Sleeper en route to perform at the Southbank Centre.

She also holds a Saltire Award for her ground-breaking choral project, ‘Lasair Dhè’.

Ms Kennedy said, “It’s an honour to be directing such a talented and passionate group of singers on my own doorstep. I have worked with many singers and choirs for 25 years, but there is nothing to beat your own team. It’s going to be glorious!”

Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abar’s first workshop will take place on Saturday September 2 at Duncansburgh MacIntosh Old Hall, between 10am and 4pm, and all new and returning

singers are welcome – non-music readers and non-Gaelic speakers included.

Contact Ms Groat for more information at lochaberdistrictgaelicchoir@outlook.com.