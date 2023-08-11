Restored Buckie War memorial unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Restored Buckie War memorial unveiled

It is one of 45 across Moray.

By Chris Cromar
Buckie War memorial, with people standing in front of it.
The restored war memorial was unveiled today. Image: Moray Council.

The restoration of Buckie’s war memorial has been completed, with it being unveiled by Moray Council today.

The memorial’s plaque panels bears the names of those who fought and died during the First and Second World Wars.

Its crowning bronze figures, a kneeling Royal Navy Reservist in front of a Gordon Highlander, were restored in a project partly-funded by the community.

The Buckie’s Roots charity donated £1,000 to it, with the rest of the costs met by Moray Council.

‘Delighted to make this donation’

Buckie’s Roots chairwoman Meg Jamieson said: “We were delighted to make this donation. It came from funding from the veterans at the Armistice parade four years ago.

“They collected money through community donations and a raffle. Buckie’s Roots ringfenced this funding for the memorial’s refurbishment.”

Buckie war memorial in 2008.
Buckie’s war memorial back in 2008. Image: Fiona Wilson.

The memorial was refurbished by Keith-based stonemasonry firm Harper and Allan Masonry, with Karolina Allan of KK Art and Conservation being contracted to do the majority of the work.

Buckie‘s three councillors – Neil McLennan, John Stuart and Sonya Warren – praised the efforts of all involved in the restoration of the community landmark.

‘Such an important unveiling’

Councillor McLennan said: “Buckie war memorial carries the names of families still living within the community and offers an insight into the proud history and sacrifices of the area.

“It’s therefore crucial that the bronze plaque bearing those inscriptions is in excellent condition and that’s why this is such an important unveiling.”

The memorial in Buckie is one of 45 across the whole of Moray.

Conversation