Restored Buckie War memorial unveiled

The restoration of Buckie’s war memorial has been completed, with it being unveiled by Moray Council today.

The memorial’s plaque panels bears the names of those who fought and died during the First and Second World Wars.

Its crowning bronze figures, a kneeling Royal Navy Reservist in front of a Gordon Highlander, were restored in a project partly-funded by the community.

The Buckie’s Roots charity donated £1,000 to it, with the rest of the costs met by Moray Council.

‘Delighted to make this donation’

Buckie’s Roots chairwoman Meg Jamieson said: “We were delighted to make this donation. It came from funding from the veterans at the Armistice parade four years ago.

“They collected money through community donations and a raffle. Buckie’s Roots ringfenced this funding for the memorial’s refurbishment.”

The memorial was refurbished by Keith-based stonemasonry firm Harper and Allan Masonry, with Karolina Allan of KK Art and Conservation being contracted to do the majority of the work.

Buckie‘s three councillors – Neil McLennan, John Stuart and Sonya Warren – praised the efforts of all involved in the restoration of the community landmark.

‘Such an important unveiling’

Councillor McLennan said: “Buckie war memorial carries the names of families still living within the community and offers an insight into the proud history and sacrifices of the area.

“It’s therefore crucial that the bronze plaque bearing those inscriptions is in excellent condition and that’s why this is such an important unveiling.”

The memorial in Buckie is one of 45 across the whole of Moray.