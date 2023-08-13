Inverness golfer died while competing at Carrbridge Golf Club

An Inverness golfer has died after falling ill during a competition in Carrbridge.

Stevie McIntosh, head greenkeeper at Kings Golf Club in Inverness, was competing in the Stewart Taylor Gents Open at Carrbridge Golf Club on Saturday when he fell ill.

First aiders rushed to his side, however, organisers called for paramedics when his condition deteriorated.

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were called to the course on Inverness Road shortly after midday.

Despite their best efforts, Mr McIntosh died at the scene.

The competition was abandoned as a mark of respect.

A spokesman for the Carrbridge Golf Club said: “It happened during the Stewart Taylor Gents Open at around 12.30pm. He took to feeling unwell.

“As his condition did not improve he was attended by first aiders and then by ambulance crews and the air ambulance, who battled to save him but sadly he died at the scene.

“The competition was abandoned.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”