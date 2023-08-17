‘Beyond anything we could have hoped for’: Couple get engaged on the famous Barra beach runway

They say love is written in the stars, but for one couple it’s written in the sand as a special surprise awaited at Barra Airport.

Flying aboard a Loganair flight from Glasgow to Barra’s famous beach runway, Stephen McCann and Bridget Byrne were off on a romantic vacation.

However, for Ms Bryne, it was about to get much more romantic as Mr McCann was planning to ask an important question on their arrival into Barra.

A 50-year-old photographer and fitness instructor from Torrance in East Dunbartonshire, Mr McCann pulled out all the stops to prove his love had no limits.

As the plane descended into Barra, etched into the airport’s tidal runway, were the words “Bridget, will you marry me”.

The message could be seen by all the passengers inside the small place, including a “stunned” Ms Bryne.

Ms Bryne, 46, owner of a cafe in Milgavnie, had booked the trip for Mr McCann’s 50th birthday, but the surprise was on her, who promptly said “yes”.

Mr McCann said: “When I first had the idea of a beach proposal, I didn’t think it would be possible but after reaching out to the Loganair and Barra Airport team, they were so accommodating.

“Ultimately, we were relying on mother nature as a high tide could easily wash away the writing in the sand.

“I was seriously stressed, but literally just before take-off, I got confirmation the message was in place, pilots were briefed, and it was all systems go.

‘It’s something we will both never forget’

“From then, it couldn’t have gone any better. Bridget got the surprise of her life looking out the window, so much so she nearly forgot to say ‘yes’.

“Thankfully she did, and everyone cheered then when we landed, I was able to go down on one knee and complete the proposal.”

Mr McCann and Ms Bryne first met back in 2020 at a fitness class and have been together ever since.

For avid travellers, the flight, which lands on the world’s only beach runway, was one for the bucket list and will no doubt be remembered by the couple for the rest of their lives.

Daniel Tye, captain of the Loganair flight, said: “It’s always special to land at Barra, but it was extra special to overfly the beach so that Bridget could see the proposal written in the sand.

“I was able to see the happy couple from the cockpit and it was wonderful to see her reaction as she saw the message.

“It’s a joy to operate on this route and was a privilege to play a small part in their special day.”

Mr McCann added: “It really was a special moment and beyond anything we could have hoped for.

“I can’t thank Loganair, their staff, the pilots and everyone at Barra Airport enough for all working together to make this happen. It’s something we will both never forget.”