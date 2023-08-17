‘Beyond anything we could have hoped for’: Couple get engaged on the famous Barra beach runway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Beyond anything we could have hoped for’: Couple get engaged on the famous Barra beach runway

Stephen McCann popped the question to his girlfriend Bridget Byrne with a huge message written in the sand.

By Ross Hempseed
Barra airport proposal
Stephen McCann proposes to his girlfriend of three years Bridget Byrne on Barra. Image: Loganair/Big Partnership

They say love is written in the stars, but for one couple it’s written in the sand as a special surprise awaited at Barra Airport.

Flying aboard a Loganair flight from Glasgow to Barra’s famous beach runway, Stephen McCann and Bridget Byrne were off on a romantic vacation.

However, for Ms Bryne, it was about to get much more romantic as Mr McCann was planning to ask an important question on their arrival into Barra.

A 50-year-old photographer and fitness instructor from Torrance in East Dunbartonshire, Mr McCann pulled out all the stops to prove his love had no limits.

As the plane descended into Barra, etched into the airport’s tidal runway, were the words “Bridget, will you marry me”.

Written in the sand were the words “Bridget will you marry me”. Image: Loganair/Big Partnership.

The message could be seen by all the passengers inside the small place, including a “stunned” Ms Bryne.

Ms Bryne, 46, owner of a cafe in Milgavnie, had booked the trip for Mr McCann’s 50th birthday, but the surprise was on her, who promptly said “yes”.

Mr McCann said: “When I first had the idea of a beach proposal, I didn’t think it would be possible but after reaching out to the Loganair and Barra Airport team, they were so accommodating.

“Ultimately, we were relying on mother nature as a high tide could easily wash away the writing in the sand.

“I was seriously stressed, but literally just before take-off, I got confirmation the message was in place, pilots were briefed, and it was all systems go.

‘It’s something we will both never forget’

“From then, it couldn’t have gone any better. Bridget got the surprise of her life looking out the window, so much so she nearly forgot to say ‘yes’.

“Thankfully she did, and everyone cheered then when we landed, I was able to go down on one knee and complete the proposal.”

Mr McCann and Ms Bryne first met back in 2020 at a fitness class and have been together ever since.

For avid travellers, the flight, which lands on the world’s only beach runway, was one for the bucket list and will no doubt be remembered by the couple for the rest of their lives.

The couple were originally heading to Barra for Mr McCann’s 50th birthday. Image: Loganair/Big Partnership.

Daniel Tye, captain of the Loganair flight, said: “It’s always special to land at Barra, but it was extra special to overfly the beach so that Bridget could see the proposal written in the sand.

“I was able to see the happy couple from the cockpit and it was wonderful to see her reaction as she saw the message.

“It’s a joy to operate on this route and was a privilege to play a small part in their special day.”

Mr McCann added: “It really was a special moment and beyond anything we could have hoped for.

“I can’t thank Loganair, their staff, the pilots and everyone at Barra Airport enough for all working together to make this happen. It’s something we will both never forget.”

