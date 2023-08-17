ScotWind projects combine in giant Arven scheme near Shetland

A pair of ScotWind offshore wind farm projects in the UK North Sea are bering combined, expanding the Arven development off Shetland.

Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds will build Arven, originally a 1.8 gigawatt (GW) floating scheme planned for east of Shetland, after a mergers and acquisitions deal.

Dublin-based Mainstream has taken a 50% stake in Ocean Winds’ holding company and the firms are merging two projects to maximise their potential.

Arven will now also include a 500 megawatt development, in the same NE1 block.

‘Leveraging expertise’

Mainstream is a pureplay renewable energy firm, 58.6% owned by Norway’s Aker group. Ocean Winds is an international joint venture between Spain’s EDPR and French energy giant Engie.

The two firms have already collaborated on a 1.2GW floating wind farm in South Korea, and are working in consortium for the upcoming Utsira Nord floating wind tender in Norway.

Explaining the ScotWind combination, the pair said they were leveraging expertise to “maximise benefits for Shetland and Scotland” through supply chain opportunities and contributing to the UK’s net-zero ambition.

Adam Morrison, UK manager for Ocean Winds, said: “The collaboration between Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power marks a significant milestone, combining our expertise and resources to develop our largest floating offshore wind farm to date. This experienced partnership will capitalise on delivery experience, both in Scotland and internationally.

“We have already commenced surveys and a programme of early local engagement, including the fishing industry. We are committed to working closely with the local community in developing this larger Arven project, which will be a significant driver for the energy transition.”

Name reflects Shetland’s Norse heritage

Located 13 miles east of Shetland, the enlarged Arven project is expected to produce enough power for two million homes.

Its name is the Norwegian word for heritage and legacy. It was chosen to reflect the Norse history of Shetland and “the legacy which both partners plan to create on site”.

Tove Roskaft, head of offshore wind for Mainstream, said: “Arven offers a unique combination of scale, world-class wind resource and routes to market which enable it to deliver a range of compelling benefits for the good of Shetland, Scotland and the UK.”