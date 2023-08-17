ScotWind projects combine in giant Arven scheme near Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotWind projects combine in giant Arven scheme near Shetland

Merger move follows stake sale between the two developers.

By Allister Thomas
Arven's location near Shetland.
Arven, originally a 1.8GW project, is now expanding to 2.3GW - enough to power two million homes. Image: Mainstream Renewable Power

A pair of ScotWind offshore wind farm projects in the UK North Sea are bering combined, expanding the Arven development off Shetland.

Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds will build Arven, originally a 1.8 gigawatt (GW) floating scheme planned for east of Shetland, after a mergers and acquisitions deal.

Dublin-based Mainstream has taken a 50% stake in Ocean Winds’ holding company and the firms are merging two projects to maximise their potential.

Arven will now also include a 500 megawatt development, in the same NE1 block.

‘Leveraging expertise’

Mainstream is a pureplay renewable energy firm, 58.6% owned by Norway’s Aker group. Ocean Winds is an international joint venture between Spain’s EDPR and French energy giant Engie.

The two firms have already collaborated on a 1.2GW floating wind farm in South Korea, and are working in consortium for the upcoming Utsira Nord floating wind tender in Norway.

Explaining the ScotWind combination, the pair said they were leveraging expertise to “maximise benefits for Shetland and Scotland” through supply chain opportunities and contributing to the UK’s net-zero ambition.

Flying gull with with offshore wind turbines in the background.
Image: Shutterstock

Adam Morrison, UK manager for Ocean Winds, said: “The collaboration between Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power marks a significant milestone, combining our expertise and resources to develop our largest floating offshore wind farm to date. This experienced partnership will capitalise on delivery experience, both in Scotland and internationally.

“We have already commenced surveys and a programme of early local engagement, including the fishing industry. We are committed to working closely with the local community in developing this larger Arven project, which will be a significant driver for the energy transition.”

Name reflects Shetland’s Norse heritage

Located 13 miles east of Shetland, the enlarged Arven project is expected to produce enough power for two million homes.

Its name is the Norwegian word for heritage and legacy. It was chosen to reflect the Norse history of Shetland and “the legacy which both partners plan to create on site”.

Tove Roskaft, head of offshore wind for Mainstream, said: “Arven offers a unique combination of scale, world-class wind resource and routes to market which enable it to deliver a range of compelling benefits for the good of Shetland, Scotland and the UK.”

