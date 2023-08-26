Scolpaig spaceport carbon footprint could be over 30 times initial assurances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scolpaig spaceport carbon footprint could be over 30 times initial assurances

A report from site operator QinetiQ suggests that the spaceport could lead to an additional 413 tonnes of CO2 being emitted.

By Eve McLachlan
An artist's impression of the planned spaceport in Scolpaig, North Uist. Photo: Fraser Architecture LLP
An artist's impression of the planned spaceport in Scolpaig, North Uist. Photo: Fraser Architecture LLP

A row has erupted over the true amount of CO2 emissions caused by Scolpaig spaceport.

The Comhairle’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) may not have taken into account the full impact of the spaceport on nearby flight routes.

The EIA, which was vital in leading to the spaceport’s planning application being approved, assessed future launches as leading to 14 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

This, the EIA states, would be “equivalent to less than 8 typical cars”.

That figure was reached through calculating the amount of fuel the rockets would use during each launch.

But a report from the company behind the spaceport, QinetiQ, draws attention to the project’s wider impact on climate change.

Because Scolpaig spaceport’s launches will affect flight paths, that means routes will have to change.

An altered route means more fuel burnt.

QinetiQ’s report, released in May, says that these knock-on effects could lead to 413 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

That’s over 30 times the emissions taken into account in the EIA.

And, the report says, this is “likely to increase by 2% year on year”.

‘This difference is not trivial’

Retired engineer Colin Anderson, part of the Friends of Scolpaig group opposing the spaceport, has addressed the discrepancy in a letter to the Comhairle’s Planning Application Board.

“This difference is not trivial,” he said.

He called the Comhairle’s actions “troubling”.

The Comhairle says that, “while the figures in the ACP Options Appraisal vary from those in the EIA, the resulting effect on climate change would not alter significantly”.

“These figures would not have changed the planning assessment of the issue, the significant weight given to the harm identified, or alter the overall assessment in the planning balance.”

The Comhairle’s spokesperson also stressed that the figures given in QinetiQ’s report are an “initial high-level ‘worst case’ estimate”.

An upcoming “subsequent stage” will see more analysis, they say, adding that there will be an “appropriate time” for “stakeholder and community consultation on environmental impacts and concerns”.

