Man charged after car and motorbike crash on A961 in Orkney

A 60-year-old male motorcyclist has been charged with road traffic offences after a crash on the A961 in Orkney last week.

The incident happened between a Honda motorbike and a Hyundai car three miles south of St Margaret’s Hope on South Ronaldsay on Tuesday August 15.

The biker and a 58-year-old female passenger were flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance for further treatment.

A 73-year-old male, who was driving the car, was taking to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, but was later discharged.

One fire engine from St Margaret’s Hope and one from Kirkwall were sent to assist officers, with the road closed for around 15 hours.

‘Was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court’

The man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday this week.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.