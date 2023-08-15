Two people airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A961 in Orkney

Two people have been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a two-vehicle crash on the A961 in Orkney.

Emergency services were scrambled to the A961 in South Ronaldsay, three miles south of St Margaret’s Hope, following reports of the accident at 11.15am.

One fire engine from St Margaret’s Hope and one from Kirkwall were sent to assist officers.

Another person was taken by ambulance to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall.

The road remains closed.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11am on Tuesday,August 15, to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A961 three miles south of St Margaret’s Hope, South Ronaldsay.

“Emergency services attended. One person was taken to Balfour Hospital by ambulance and two people to hospital in Aberdeen by heli-med.

“The road is currently closed and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

More as we get it.