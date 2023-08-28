Oban embroidery business that makes uniforms for the stars is up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban embroidery business that makes uniforms for the stars is up for sale

Katya Embroidery is being put up for sale for offers over £120,000.

By Louise Glen
Ruth Katya Barratt of Katya Embroidery has put the business up for sale.
Katya Embroidery owner Ruth Katya Barratt has decided to sell the business. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A busy embroidery business – that makes uniforms for TV and film – in Oban has been put on the market for £120,000.

The current owner of Katya Embroidery Ruth Katya Barratt says she hopes to attract a new owner who wants to “escape the rat race” to take on the unusual shop on the Argyll town’s George Street.

Ms Barratt is selling the business, which includes specialist embroidery equipment, due to her retirement.

She said: “I want someone to buy the business who will keep it going. It would be suited to two people, and maybe even someone who wants to escape the rat race of the cities, and move to the most beautiful part of the world.

“I have been in Oban for five years, but I have had this business for more than 30 years.”

Katya Embroidery business up for sale

Over the last three decades, the business has been located in various locations. At one time she even worked from the Isle of Easdale.

For those of you who haven't seen the signs in my shop window I am selling my business, Katya Embroidery. After almost…

Posted by Katya Embroidery on Thursday, 24 August 2023

She said: “I set up my business in 1994, in Kirkcudbright creating applique designs on sweatshirts.

“After a couple of years, due to popular requests, I moved into embroidery using a small computerised domestic sewing machine with an embroidery attachment.

“Demand grew and grew. The years have moved on and now nearly 30 years later with two four-head embroidery machines and more work than I can comfortably handle on my own it is time to hang up my hoops and retire.”

Moving into the town has seen a sharp rise in the volume of business.

Ms Barratt said: “If it fits in a hoop I’ll embroider it. If it doesn’t fit in a hoop I’ll usually find a way!

“I can safely say that I am currently at full capacity with what I can personally achieve on my own.

“The business needs to take on staff or be run by at least two people if it wants to grow. Yes, there is room for growth!”

Thunderbird puppets uniforms were embroidered by Katya Embroidery.
Thunderbirds Are Go! sees the 1960s puppets given a 21st Century makeover. Image: Supplied.

The business takes a design from the person who would like embroidery and then puts it onto a garment, including work wear and team logos.

The Oban Camanachd Shinty Club has brought a frenzy for a black and red scarf and Ms Barrat has had them embroidered with the latest victory.

Orders for the work come in from all over the world, even for a movie currently being made in Oban, called Harvest.

Thunderbirds the movie, and TV shows such as Scot Squad, Gary Tank Commander, Screw, Vigil, and Taggart all used Katya Embroidery to get the right designs on actor’s clothes.

Ms Barratt continued: “I want to retire, It has been a fulfilling job, but I am now at the stage that I can see where the business can be grown, but I just don’t have the energy to it.

‘Business has taken off

“And the growth is quite spectacular. And I don’t even touch the local market for tourism.

“If I had the time I would have a window of the shop just for tourists and what they would like to be embroidered on t-shirts, or clothes. There is so much more to be done.

“Two people could easily double the turnover.”

While the shop itself is not part of the sale – the lease is negotiable with the landlord.

She continued: “The shop is in the best position in Oban. Anyone coming into the town has to pass by the front door, and there is parking available close by.”

Stock and equipment which includes, along with other smaller items, two four-head embroidery machines, a domestic-sized sewing machine, a cutter, and a heat press.

Ms Barratt is also offering four weeks of training to new owners. She can be contacted on 07813687362.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I'm very confused': Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out
To go with story by Louise Glen. Houses for sale under ?80K in the north Picture shows; Houses for sale under ?80k. Aberdeen, Moray, Lewis and Dingwall. Supplied by Estate Agency Date; 28/08/2023
Four properties under £80,000 in Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands
Breaking news image. The A85 Oban to Connel road is closed due to a collision.
A938 at Carrbridge closed following two-vehicle crash
Collage of Hayley Green on left with map from Devon to Orkney route on right.
'It's ridiculous!' Bemused RAC mechanic tasked with 750-mile journey to repair Orkney woman's car
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street
Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote
Wardens Iain Farrell and Claire Fisher have been carrying out a visitor survey
Could voluntary parking fees help manage growing tourism pressure in Outer Hebrides?
An ambulance parked outside Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
When is the busiest time at A&E?
Eilidh MacPhail.
Eilidh MacPhail: We can all do our bit to help make a better and…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a pepper spray viral star and Aldi's most loyal crook
Volunteers took to the water in the boat Deep Scan equipped with hydrophone technology. Image: Jasperimage.
Nessie hunters claim possible sighting at biggest Loch Ness Monster search in 50 years