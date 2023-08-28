Oban embroidery business that makes uniforms for the stars is up for sale

A busy embroidery business – that makes uniforms for TV and film – in Oban has been put on the market for £120,000.

The current owner of Katya Embroidery Ruth Katya Barratt says she hopes to attract a new owner who wants to “escape the rat race” to take on the unusual shop on the Argyll town’s George Street.

Ms Barratt is selling the business, which includes specialist embroidery equipment, due to her retirement.

She said: “I want someone to buy the business who will keep it going. It would be suited to two people, and maybe even someone who wants to escape the rat race of the cities, and move to the most beautiful part of the world.

“I have been in Oban for five years, but I have had this business for more than 30 years.”

Over the last three decades, the business has been located in various locations. At one time she even worked from the Isle of Easdale.

She said: “I set up my business in 1994, in Kirkcudbright creating applique designs on sweatshirts.

“After a couple of years, due to popular requests, I moved into embroidery using a small computerised domestic sewing machine with an embroidery attachment.

“Demand grew and grew. The years have moved on and now nearly 30 years later with two four-head embroidery machines and more work than I can comfortably handle on my own it is time to hang up my hoops and retire.”

Moving into the town has seen a sharp rise in the volume of business.

Ms Barratt said: “If it fits in a hoop I’ll embroider it. If it doesn’t fit in a hoop I’ll usually find a way!

“I can safely say that I am currently at full capacity with what I can personally achieve on my own.

“The business needs to take on staff or be run by at least two people if it wants to grow. Yes, there is room for growth!”

The business takes a design from the person who would like embroidery and then puts it onto a garment, including work wear and team logos.

The Oban Camanachd Shinty Club has brought a frenzy for a black and red scarf and Ms Barrat has had them embroidered with the latest victory.

Orders for the work come in from all over the world, even for a movie currently being made in Oban, called Harvest.

Thunderbirds the movie, and TV shows such as Scot Squad, Gary Tank Commander, Screw, Vigil, and Taggart all used Katya Embroidery to get the right designs on actor’s clothes.

Ms Barratt continued: “I want to retire, It has been a fulfilling job, but I am now at the stage that I can see where the business can be grown, but I just don’t have the energy to it.

“And the growth is quite spectacular. And I don’t even touch the local market for tourism.

“If I had the time I would have a window of the shop just for tourists and what they would like to be embroidered on t-shirts, or clothes. There is so much more to be done.

“Two people could easily double the turnover.”

While the shop itself is not part of the sale – the lease is negotiable with the landlord.

She continued: “The shop is in the best position in Oban. Anyone coming into the town has to pass by the front door, and there is parking available close by.”

Stock and equipment which includes, along with other smaller items, two four-head embroidery machines, a domestic-sized sewing machine, a cutter, and a heat press.

Ms Barratt is also offering four weeks of training to new owners. She can be contacted on 07813687362.